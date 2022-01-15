Celtics scramble to pull out a victory against the Bulls

But it’s been unwise to expect wins out of the Celtics when that seems like the obvious result. And as this game crept toward its end, it looked as if the Celtics would face yet another demoralizing loss.

But the Bulls that came to TD Garden on Saturday night hardly resembled those Bulls. Chicago was without seven players, including star guards Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, while the Celtics took the court missing just guard Marcus Smart.

In most cases, a loss to the Bulls would be more than forgivable. Chicago has surged to the top of the Eastern Conference and turned into an improbable power this season.

Advertisement

This time, though, they struck back before it was too late, overcoming a 6-point deficit in the final 90 seconds to secure a 114-112 win after Nikola Vucevic missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer on Chicago’s final possession.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points on 8-for-24 shooting and added 12 rebounds for the Celtics. Robert Williams finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, and drilled four big free throws in the final seconds. Vucevic finished with 27 points to lead Chicago.

The Celtics led by as many as 12 points in the first half and pushed back several Chicago rallies before they turned into major concerns. But in the fourth quarter the Bulls finally broke through behind DeMar DeRozan, whose consecutive jumpers pushed Chicago in front, 94-93.

This time the Celtics had their own chance to punch back, and it certainly did not happen immediately. The Bulls gradually stretched their advantage and pushed ahead,108-101, on a Vucevic turnaround with 4:07 left.

The Celtics trailed, 110-104, when they called a timeout to regroup and draw up a play. Then they came back on the court and Tatum threw the ball away before committing an offensive foul on the next possession.

Advertisement

Still, Boston had a chance. Dennis Schröder capped an unsettled possession with a layup, and after Jaylen Brown came up with a steal and had his layup blocked out of bounds, he caught an inbounds pass and drilled a 19-footer that pulled Boston within 112-110 with 1:02 left.

After a Bulls miss, Williams was fouled and hit two free throws to tie the score at 112 with 31 seconds to play. DeRozan’s jumper rimmed out and Vucevic was called for fouling Williams on the rebound with 9.7 seconds to play.

Williams, who used all of the rim on his previous two free throws, swished this pair to put the Celtics back in front. The Bulls got a wide open 3-point look for Vucevic, but it caromed off the rim and DeRozan’s putback attempt was well short.

Observations from the game:

▪ After a perimeter-oriented and slow start, the Celtics realized they could mostly get whatever they wanted by attacking the rim against a Bulls defense that was missing its top three perimeter defenders. Boston’s first 20 points of the game came in the paint.

▪ Schröder, who was 0 for 6 and scored just 1 point in Friday’s loss to the 76ers, sparked that aggressive approach with three early baskets inside, a good bounce-back for him.

▪ It took Tatum most of the first quarter to follow suit, but once he did he caught fire. After being held scoreless for nearly eight minutes, he made six shots in a row and scored 13 of Boston’s final 15 points of the period, helping it take a 32-22 lead to the second quarter. Coach Ime Udoka has been mixing up substitution patterns a bit. Typically, Tatum gets his first rest midway through the first quarter, but on Saturday he played the entire period. He missed all six of his second-quarter shots, however.

Advertisement

▪ With Tatum on the bench at the start of the second quarter the Bulls clawed back while he sat and watched. Chicago had success igniting fast-breaks off of long Celtics misses, and Boston’s defense wasn’t exactly in lockstep as it tried to slow down the Bulls, who needed just six minutes to slice the deficit to 1.

▪ But the Celtics received some important contributions from players other than Tatum and Brown. Late In the second quarter the struggling big man Al Horford had an impact, connecting on four consecutive shots over a four-minute stretch to help Boston ultimately head to halftime with a 54-49 lead.

▪ At the start of the third quarter Udoka took a page from the book of his mentor, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The Celtics defense fell asleep on a defensive possession and allowed an open Ayo Dosunmo 3-pointer just 32 seconds into the period, and Udoka instantly called a timeout. His reason for concern was validated for much of the quarter, with Boston’s defense surrendering too many open looks.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.