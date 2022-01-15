fb-pixel Skip to main content
Saturday’s game against the Bills is the third-coldest game in Patriots history

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated January 15, 2022, 3 minutes ago
Patriots linebacker Matt Judon was ready for the elements Saturday night.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

BUFFALO — With a kickoff temperature of 7 degrees — and winds lowering the feels-like temperature to minus-5 — Saturday’s wild-card matchup between the Patriots and Bills is officially the third-coldest game in New England franchise history.

So, what’s the coldest game? Jan. 10, 2004, a playoff game against the Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s a look at the top 6:

1. Jan. 10, 2004 vs. Titans

Temperature: 4 degrees

Location: Gillette Stadium

Result: Patriots def. Titans, 17-14

Weather conditions: Wind chill -10

2. Dec. 17, 1989 at Steelers

Temperature: 5 degrees

Location: Heinz Field

Result: Steelers def. Patriots, 28-10

Weather conditions: Wind chill -12

3. Jan. 15, 2022 at Bills

Temperature: 7 degrees

Location: Highmark Stadium

Result: ???

Weather conditions: Wind chill -5

4. Jan. 23, 2005 at Steelers

Temperature: 11 degrees

Location: Heinz Field

Result: Patriots def. Steelers, 41-27

Weather conditions: Wind chill -1

5. Dec. 31, 2017 vs. Jets

Temperature: 13 degrees

Location: Gillette Stadium

Result: Patriots def. Jets, 26-6

Weather conditions: Wind chill -2

6. Dec. 11, 1977 vs. Dolphins

Temperature: 14 degrees

Location: Gillette Stadium

Result: Patriots def. Dolphins, 14-10

Weather conditions: Clear, cold

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

