Saturday’s game against the Bills is the third-coldest game in Patriots history

BUFFALO — With a kickoff temperature of 7 degrees — and winds lowering the feels-like temperature to minus-5 — Saturday’s wild-card matchup between the Patriots and Bills is officially the third-coldest game in New England franchise history.
So, what’s the coldest game? Jan. 10, 2004, a playoff game against the Titans at Gillette Stadium.
Here’s a look at the top 6:
1. Jan. 10, 2004 vs. Titans
Temperature: 4 degrees
Location: Gillette Stadium
Result: Patriots def. Titans, 17-14
Weather conditions: Wind chill -10
2. Dec. 17, 1989 at Steelers
Temperature: 5 degrees
Location: Heinz Field
Result: Steelers def. Patriots, 28-10
Weather conditions: Wind chill -12
3. Jan. 15, 2022 at Bills
Temperature: 7 degrees
Location: Highmark Stadium
Result: ???
Weather conditions: Wind chill -5
4. Jan. 23, 2005 at Steelers
Temperature: 11 degrees
Location: Heinz Field
Result: Patriots def. Steelers, 41-27
Weather conditions: Wind chill -1
5. Dec. 31, 2017 vs. Jets
Temperature: 13 degrees
Location: Gillette Stadium
Result: Patriots def. Jets, 26-6
Weather conditions: Wind chill -2
6. Dec. 11, 1977 vs. Dolphins
Temperature: 14 degrees
Location: Gillette Stadium
Result: Patriots def. Dolphins, 14-10
Weather conditions: Clear, cold
