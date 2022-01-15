Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found. The Ramirez family released a statement through the Rays, thanking the team for its support. “The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not ok,” the family said in the statement. “It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families,” the family added. “No parent should have to endure the loss of their child.” The Rays announced the death in a Twitter post last Tuesday but did not release details. The Tampa Bay Times reported the body was found Monday in a field near the family home. Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.

The Washington Nationals made another big splash with the international signing of 17-year-old Cuban outfielder Cristhian Vaquero to a club-record $4,925,000 bonus, according to two people with knowledge of the terms. Nicknamed “The Phenomenon” Vaquero, a consensus top two international prospect for 2022, received the highest bonus of all players in the international class, who are eligible to sign between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15. Washington, which initially had $5,179,700 to spend this signing period, also added shortstop Jorgelys Mota, a 16-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, on a $250,000 bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

College basketball

Kentucky men’s basketball mourns Joe B. Hall, 93

Joe B. Hall, who succeeded the legendary Adolph Rupp as Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach in 1972 and coached the Wildcats to an NCAA tournament championship and took the Wildcats to the Final Four three times, died Saturday, the school announced. He was 93. In 13 seasons as Kentucky’s head coach (after seven as an assistant to Rupp), Hall faced second-guessing from some in the Wildcats’ fan base, which had a reputation for considering any season without a national championship something of a failure. But Hall was named Coach of the Year after Kentucky defeated Duke, 94-88, for the 1978 national championship, the Wildcats’ first NCAA title in 20 years. Hall never had a losing season. His teams won eight regular-season Southeastern Conference championships, and compiled a 297-100 record . . . Camren Wynter scored a game-high 26 points on 9-for-19 shooting, including 8 of 8 from the foul line, to lead the Drexel men’s basketball team (7-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 78-65 road win at Northeastern. The Huskies (6-10, 0-5 CAA) were led by Nikola Djogo who had 19 points . . . Milton’s Caroline Ducharme scored a game-high 20 points on 6-for-17 shooting, hitting 4 of 10 from 3-point range, to lead the No. 10 UConn women’s basketball team (9-3, 4-0 Big East) to a 78-41 victory over visiting Xavier (6-9, 1-5 Big East) in Storrs, Conn . . . Sydney Johnson scored 20 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists to lead the Boston University women (9-7, 5-0 Patriot League) to a 74-63 victory at Navy (5-11, 2-4 Patriot) . . . Avery LaBarbera tallied 16 points and had 13 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the Holy Cross women (9-6, 3-1 Patriot) to a 62-57 conference triumph over visiting Colgate (2-15, 0-6).

Advertisement

Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis to enter NFL draft

Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Armour-Davis announced his decision on social media, saying “my time here has definitely prepared me for the next step.” He tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 11 starts, his first season as a starter in the secondary. But Armour-Davis battled a hip injury late in the season, missing the Auburn game and both matchups with Georgia in the Southeastern Conference and national championship games. Armour-Davis was the latest Alabama player to enter the draft, joining left tackle Evan Neal, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden . . . Todd Graham resigned as the University of Hawaii’s football coach Friday, stepping down amid controversy after completing the second-year of a five-year contract. Graham resigned a week, giving up a $1.275 million buyout, after former players and some parents testified before a state legislative hearing, criticizing the coach’s management style and relationships with players. More than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal. Assistant Jacob Yoro will serve as interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement.

Advertisement

Soccer

Act of violence halts Copa del Rey match

The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain, was suspended after an object hurled from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head on Saturday. The oblong-shaped object similar to a bar impacted Jordán while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s 39th-minute equalizer that canceled out Papu Gómez’s opener at Benito Villamarín Stadium. Jordán went down immediately, holding his head. He was quickly back on his feet but was helped to walk off the pitch just before the teams were ordered by the referee Ricardo de Burgos to follow. After a wait of over 20 minutes, the game was officially suspended by the Spanish soccer federation. The federation said “it condemns all acts of violence on the playing field.” The Seville derby is notorious for being Spain’s most heated crosstown rivalry.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Lara Gut-Behami wins women’s World Cup downhill

After two miserable months which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection, Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami’s season finally saw an upswing after she mastered a tricky course at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, to win the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of season, with her first event at the Beijing Olympics just three weeks away. “This is what I needed and I’m happy that I skied the way I wanted,” said the Swiss former overall champion, who has nine medals from major championships but just one from the Olympics: Bronze in downhill from the 2014 Sochi Games. Gut-Behrami timed 1 minute, 45.78 seconds in perfect conditions to beat Kira Weidle of Germany by one-tenth of a second. Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria was 0.44 behind in third. “My last two months were everything but good. I am happy that I’m getting back into the rhythm.” Olympic champion Sofia Goggia had an awkward crash halfway down her run. The Italian, who won the previous three downhills, got up and skied down the course shortly after the incident.