In jumps and sprints, a record-setting day for Milford’s Kiyanni Simas at MSTCA Northeast Invitational

Simas, whose career-best in the long jump is 18-11¼, broke the meet record (17-8) with her third jump and that stood up as the best of her five attempts.

Milford junior Kiyanni Simas boasts a nationally-competitive distance in the long jump. On Saturday, she set meet records with leap of 18 feet, 3½ inches in the long jump and a 7.32 clocking in the 55 meters on Day 2 of the MSTCA’s Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Milford junior Kiyanni Simas leaped 18 feet, 3 1/2 inches, a meet record, in her third attempt in the long jump Saturday at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center.

She dominated the event, winning by 13½ inches, yet she still has her sights set on bigger and better things.

“I am happy with my distance, but I’d like to get to 19 feet,” Simas said.

Advertisement

Simas started slow, by her standards, with jumps of 17-5¼ and 17-1. Then she broke the meet record three times.

On the final three jumps, Simas said she was “being more aggressive and getting a better takeoff.”

In the dash, Simas overcame a slower-than-expected prelim (7.41) to just edge the record by 0.01 seconds in the final. Her seeded time was 7.36. She was the top seed in both events.

Other highlights:

▪ Wakefield junior Lucas Kehoe, seeded third in the long jump, won the event with a leap of 21-10.

▪ South Hadley fleet-footed senior Jonas Clarke came in with high expectations to break the meet record in the 55 meters, and his 6.39-second finish pushed aside the previous mark (6.50).

▪ Hopkinton junior Sean Gołembiewski entered the boys’ 55-meter hurdles as the No. 1 seed, but his personal best of 7.66 was 0.07 off the meet record. Nevertheless, he stepped forward with a record-breaking time of 7.54 seconds.

▪ Entering Saturday’s competition, Weymouth junior David Manfredi was more within sight of the meet record he ended up breaking than Golembiewski was. But he was underdog, as the fifth seed in the boys’ 1,000. He ended up with a victorious 2:33.47, eclipsing the previous record of 2:38.00.

Advertisement

▪ Bishop Feehan junior Val Capalbo followed through on her No. 1 seed in the girls’ 600, her 1:39.90 finish edging teammate Maeve Parrish (1:40.68).

▪ The top-seeded Woburn girls did not match their seed time (4:07.50) in the 4x400, but their time of 4:11.17 broke the previous mark of 4:12.66 set by South Hadley in 2019, a strong finish for the foursome of Sydney Metiver, Grace Battista, Kayla Buback, and Nubia Pereira.

▪ North Andover claimed a meet record in the boy’s 4x800 relay with a clocking of 7:57.82 (the previous mark was 7:58.79). The Scarlet Knights’ quartet of Camden Reiland, Ronan McGarry, Ryan Connolly, and Jack Determan upset No. 1 seed Lexington (8:13.71) and No. 2 Acton-Boxborough (8:03.83).

The competition continues Sunday morning at Reggie Lewis with the seeded 2-mile, along with the 800, 400, and 200, and the 4x400 mixed relay.

Bishop Feehan's Val Capaldo (right) won the 600 at the MSTCA Northeast Invitation, with teammate Maeve Parrish and Val Capalbo the runner-up. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/Josh Reynolds for The Boston Glo





Lexington's Mari Mc Bride soared over the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

St. John's Prep's Tyee Ambrosh crossed the finish line first in the 300 meters (36.73) seconds at the Reggie Lewis Center. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe