Just how bad was the Patriots’ loss to the Bills? Here’s where it ranks in the history books.

BUFFALO — Just how bad was the Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Bills here on Saturday? It was the second-worst loss of the Bill Belichick era.

The worst was just barely worse — a September 2003 season-opening shutout (31-0) by the Bills was the first game on the road to former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl win.

The third-worst was also against the Bills, a 38-9 loss that came near the end of quarterback Cam Newton’s brief tenure in New England in 2020.