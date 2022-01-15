Maggie Pierce scores 100th career point, leads St. Mary’s girls’ hockey past Bishop Stang

“She settles things down, reading the ice and seeing the play,” St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said. “I’m very proud of her and all that she has accomplished. She’s an outstanding kid and great to have in the program.”

With two goals and an assist for fifth-ranked St. Mary’s in a 5-2 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Stang at Hetland Arena in New Bedford, the junior hit the coveted 100-point marker for her career.

From the second that Maggie Pierce stepped on the St. Mary’s campus, it was no secret the Melrose resident was going to have an immediate impact on the girls’ hockey program.

Pierce, who played on the Melrose varsity team as an eighth-grader, transferred to St. Mary’s before her freshman year and has excelled for the Spartans (4-2-1). The left wing, who is also a standout field hockey player, has been a force on the top lines throughout her career with a relentless work ethic and talented playmaking abilities.

“She’s been great,” Pagliuca said. “It’s been nice to see her come through and be that offensive force. She’s such a smart hockey player, plays with pace, and attacks offensively.”

Sophomore Gabbi Oakes, eighth-grader Julia Lambert, and junior Amanda Forziati also scored in the Spartans win.

Braintree 2, King Philip 1 — Junior Molly Witham and senior Jordyn Bello scored to lift the Wamps (6-2-1) over the Warriors for a nonleague win at Zapustas Rink in Braintree.

Canton 2, Westwood 1 — Senior captain Tess Khoury scored with less than seven minutes remaining to lift the Bulldogs (5-4) to a nonleague win over the No. 16 Wolverines (5-1) at Metropolis Rink. Junior captain Audrey Coen also scored in the victory.

“It was very much a tournament type atmosphere and feel to the game,” Canton coach Dennis Aldrich said. “It’s one of those wins that I think we’re going to point to down the road and is big for the team’s mojo.”

Junior goaltender Carolyn Durand, who has surrendered only four goals in six games this season, earned the win.

Central Catholic 2, Cambridge/Somerville 0 — Senior Maddie Sullivan and sophomore Kailin Sullivan each scored and freshman Cara Kuczek recorded a shutout to lead the Raiders (5-1) to a MVC/DCL Small Division win at Icenter in Salem, NH.

Duxbury 3, Plymouth 1 — Ayla Abban scored twice and Reese Porter found the back of the net once for the third-ranked Dragons (8-0-2) in the Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena in Plymouth.

Framingham 5, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 2 — Five players scored for the Flyers, led by junior Mason Puumala and senior Logan Steele with a goal and assist apiece, in the nonleague win at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Junior Mikal Franklin made 32 saves for Framingham (3-1-1).

HPNA 3, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 2 — Senior captain Katerina Yelsits scored the game-winner in overtime, lifting HPNA (4-2-2) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Large Division win over 12th-ranked A-B (6-1-0) at Veterans Rink in Haverhill. Junior Kaitlyn Bush and sophomore Gabby Harty also scored in the victory.

Marshfield 3, Hanover 2 — Junior Amanda Leone’s winner with 8:10 left in the third clinched the Patriot League victory for the Rams (2-4) over the Hawks at Hobomock Arena. Freshman goaltender Ava Peterson made 14 saves for her first varsity win.

Masconomet 3, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — Maddie Kenney, Sage Smith and Charlotte Leiss each had a goal and an assist for Masco (3-5) in the Northeast League win at Janas Rink in Lowell.

Medfield/Norton 3, Wellesley 2 — Junior Makayla Matthews scored twice and junior Casey Donovan added a goal for the Warriors (4-3) in a nonleague win at Boch Ice Center in Dedham.

Melrose 3, Medford 1 — Itia Figueira scored twice and set up Lucy Clark for the other goal for the Red Raiders (1-7) in the nonleague win at Flynn Memorial Rink.

Newburyport 3, Marblehead 1 — Senior captain Grace Kelleher, eighth-grader Holly Sullivan, and senior Emma Gabriel each scored to lead the Clippers (4-2-1) to a Northeast Hockey League victory at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Nobles 7, Thayer 0 — Ellie Mabardy, a junior from Winchester, scored four goals, pacing the Bulldogs (10-0-1) to the Independent School League victory at Thayer Sports Center in Braintree. Senior Emma O’Leary, who has paced Nobles in points the past three years, added two goals and two assists.

“Ellie’s a part of that line with O’Leary,” Nobles coach Tom Resor said. “They work really well together. She’s really quick, has a powerful shot with a quick release. O’Leary is a powerful skater and creates a lot of space for her line mates. They are both great players.”

Quincy/North Quincy 10, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 5 — Senior captain Maddie Bailey (4 goals), junior Maggie Lynch (3 goals) and senior captain Orla O’Driscoll (3 goals) powered the attack for Quincy/North Quincy (4-3) in the Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Natick 1 — Goals from junior assistant captain Avery Engel and sophomore Juliana Connors powered the No. 2 Cougars (4-0-2) to a nonleague win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Pembroke 4, Hingham 2 — Eighth-grader Mary Quatrale and freshman Jennifer Birolini each scored twice en route to a Patriot League win at Pilgrim Arena for the Titans (3-4) over the No. 18 Harborwomen (4-4).

Pope Francis 6, Oakmont 0 — Sophomore Ela Rabidoux scored two goals, junior Kellie Harrington chipped in three assists, and senior Rowan Howe made nine saves for the Cardinals (3-3) in the Central West game at Fitzpatrick Arena in Holyoke.

Winthrop 7, Gloucester 0 — Junior Emma Holmes (2 goals, 2 assists) and freshman Talia Martucci (2 goals, 1 assist) were instrumental in a Northeast Hockey League victory at Larsen Rink for the eighth-ranked Vikings (6-0-1).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.