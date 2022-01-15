Countdown to kickoff: Patriots set for wild-card showdown vs. Bills in frigid Buffalo

Can Mac Jones get a win in his playoff debut? Or will his Buffalo counterpart Josh Allen dominate? Will the Patriots secondary hold up, or will injuries be too much to overcome?

Tonight, the AFC East rivals will face off in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Winner advances, loser goes home. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. You can watch on CBS.

And perhaps the biggest question: Will it really be minus-4 degrees at kickoff? (All signs point to yes.)

We’ll be offering live updates leading up to kickoff, and throughout the game. Check them out below, and click here to refresh this page.

Advertisement

Sign up for Point After | NFL scoreboard

The scene from the field three hours before kickoff. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

See the latest forecast here.

Pregame reading list — 6:00 p.m.

Best way to get ready for the game? Start reading.

Nicole Yang: Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn is ruled out for Saturday’s playoff game

Jim McBride: Patriots injuries: Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills sidelined for practice leading into Bills game

Chad Finn: Patriots need their best game in Round 3, but the trends do not favor them

Chad Finn: I thought the Bills were done after losing to the Patriots in Week 13 — but I was wrong

Ben Volin: How do Josh Allen and the Bills perform in the cold?

Christopher L. Gasper: Win or lose in Buffalo, this season is already a success for the Patriots

Christopher Price: It’s going to be cold in Buffalo. Really cold. Let’s look back at four frigid Patriots games under Bill Belichick

Khari Thompson: The eight most important players in the Patriots-Bills wild-card game

Nicole Yang: Yes, you should expect the Patriots to run it a lot against the Bills. Here’s why.

Advertisement

Julian Benbow: Bills lineman Harrison Phillips has patiently and productively become a team leader

Tara Sullivan: When weather and football collide, it represents the core of what we love about the game

Ben Volin: NFL playoffs a healthy mixture of familiar names and fresh faces

Live from (upstate) New York, it’s Saturday night! — 5:55 p.m.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Patriots and Bills are set to take center stage when they meet Saturday night at 8:15 in a wild-card matchup that promises to be one of the most compelling of the weekend. We’ll have all the latest from Buffalo all night long, including updates from the stadium, the latest weather news, fresh betting information, and much more. So strap in -- put an extra log on the fire and get ready for a cold evening. It’s wild-card weekend, everyone! CUE THE BAND.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.