Here’s the latest weather forecast for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

When the Patriots and Bills met in Buffalo in early December, New England threw the ball just three times amid 55 mile-per-hour winds en route to a most unusual 14-10 win.
In the rematch a few weeks later in Foxborough, Mac Jones completed just 14-of-32 passes and threw two interceptions in a 33-21 Buffalo victory. Josh Allen was 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns and looked like a completely different player in more typical weather.
Saturday night, in the playoff rubber match set for 8:15 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, with winds up to five-to-10 miles per hour. Reports show that it’s expected to feel like minus-10 degrees.
While snow isn’t expected, it will be frigid. Allen has struggled historically in the cold, most recently throwing three interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons with temperatures in the 20s a couple weeks ago.
Here’s a closer look at the forecast for Saturday night, courtesy of the National Weather Service:
- Mostly clear
- A low around 1
- Wind chill values as low as minus-15
- Southeast wind around 8 mph
Wind Chill Advisories are in effect again tonight until 7AM Sunday. Wind chill values of -10 degrees Fahrenheit or colder are expected for most areas south of Lake Ontario. Wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit are expected east of Lake Ontario. https://t.co/0XbKOxqvXv pic.twitter.com/GE5E5Ud7pq— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 15, 2022