Here’s the latest weather forecast for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

When the Patriots and Bills met in Buffalo in early December, New England threw the ball just three times amid 55 mile-per-hour winds en route to a most unusual 14-10 win.

In the rematch a few weeks later in Foxborough, Mac Jones completed just 14-of-32 passes and threw two interceptions in a 33-21 Buffalo victory. Josh Allen was 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns and looked like a completely different player in more typical weather.

Saturday night, in the playoff rubber match set for 8:15 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, with winds up to five-to-10 miles per hour. Reports show that it’s expected to feel like minus-10 degrees.