fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots at Bills

Here’s the latest weather forecast for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

By Trevor Hass Boston.com Staff,Updated January 15, 2022, 22 minutes ago
About four and a half hours before kickoff, fans were already outside of Highmark Stadium waiting for the gates to the parking lots to open.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When the Patriots and Bills met in Buffalo in early December, New England threw the ball just three times amid 55 mile-per-hour winds en route to a most unusual 14-10 win.

In the rematch a few weeks later in Foxborough, Mac Jones completed just 14-of-32 passes and threw two interceptions in a 33-21 Buffalo victory. Josh Allen was 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns and looked like a completely different player in more typical weather.

Saturday night, in the playoff rubber match set for 8:15 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, with winds up to five-to-10 miles per hour. Reports show that it’s expected to feel like minus-10 degrees.

Advertisement

While snow isn’t expected, it will be frigid. Allen has struggled historically in the cold, most recently throwing three interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons with temperatures in the 20s a couple weeks ago.

Here’s a closer look at the forecast for Saturday night, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

  • Mostly clear
  • A low around 1
  • Wind chill values as low as minus-15
  • Southeast wind around 8 mph

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video