Patriots lose their leading tackler to an arm injury in playoff game vs. Bills

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated January 15, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is in his fourth NFL season.Bryan M. Bennett/Getty

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was ruled out of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Bills.

Bentley, the team’s leading tackler, suffered an arm injury in the first half. The Patriots initially listed him as questionable before downgrading him to out. Jamie Collins replaced him.

Prior to the injury, Bentley had two tackles. He played 64 percent of the defense’s snaps during the regular season, registering 109 tackles, five quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

