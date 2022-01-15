Patriots running back Damien Harris set career highs in yards, touchdowns, and toughness

He missed the loss in Indianapolis but came back to finish the season strong, rushing for 175 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns over the final three weeks, all while managing his hamstring, tricky ailments for any player but especially for running backs, who need to change speeds and directions frequently.

The talented tailback has been managing a cranky hamstring for more than a month, injured on his 64-yard touchdown run the last time the Bills and Patriots met at Highmark Stadium Dec. 6.

The way he’s gutted through the last month has impressed running backs coach Ivan Fears, whose face lights up whenever he talks about his third-year player.

Advertisement

“He’s leading by example,’’ Fears said last week. “He plays the game the way we need him to play the game, that’s what counts to me. He’s focused in on what he needs to get done on the field and he’s playing with everything he’s got and we’re going to need that this week. Got to love the kid for his toughness … his physical toughness, his mental toughness and for the kind of kid he is out there. He’s turning into a leader for us and that’s exciting.’’

Harris was looking forward to building on his breakout in prime-time Saturday in the first playoff game of his pro career. An Alabama alum, he’s no stranger to big games — it’s just been a while.

Harris, who showed flashes his first two seasons in a backup role, thrived as the lead dog this season, rushing 202 times for 929 yards — a nifty 4.6 yards per carry — and 15 touchdowns.

“I just want to treat this like another game, in the sense that I’ve got to go out there and do my job,’’ he said. “I just play the game the best way I know how.’’

Advertisement

Fears, though, has surely told Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson (133 carries, 606 yards, 5 TDs, 4.6-yard average) that playoff football is a different animal.

“Everything on the field goes up a notch. The intensity of the game is up a notch,’’ Fears said. “Nobody on the football field is going to be taking a break, you’ve got to know that. Not one son of gun is going to be looking to take a break. You’re going to have to give everything you’ve got every play.

“Guys that have never been in that atmosphere, sometimes they’re kind of caught by surprise by how intense the game is. How intense every player is. It’s going to be a fight to the end and that’s what it’s all about. Playoff time, there’s a reason why everyone likes watching the playoffs, because everyone’s giving every ounce they’ve got out there on the field and that’s the playoffs.’’

Harris’s 15 rushing TDs were second in the league (Indianapolis’s Jonathan Taylor had 18) and second in franchise history (LeGarrette Blount had 18 in 2016).

Harris makes it a point to interact with the fans after his trips to the end zone. It’s his way of paying respect to the game and those cheering him on.

“It’s just been great because, when I think about this game, when I was 8 years old, I dreamed of being in this situation, being in this position,’’ he said. “The game of football has done so much for me. It’s done so much for my family, and it’s given me so much that any opportunity that I get to give back to the fans who make what we do so fun, it’s a special moment.

Advertisement

“So, if I can just give somebody a touchdown ball, it’s a great feeling. I remember back in the Dallas game, I gave a fan a ball and just seeing the reaction on her face afterwards, it made me feel inspired because I feel like that every time I step on this field. Every time I come into the locker room with guys like Rhamondre and everybody else, that’s the feeling I get. If I can in turn do something to make somebody else feel that way, I feel like I’m just being a good person. This is a great game that we all love. The players love it. The fans love it. I just love being able to share the enthusiasm, the pride, happiness, not only with my teammates, but also the fans that make the game so special as well.”

Dugger, Barmore return

With his right hand wrapped, Kyle Dugger emerged from the Patriots locker room about three hours before game time and surveyed the surroundings at Highmark Stadium, the first inkling that the versatile safety would be a go.

The Patriots third-leading tackler (86) returned to game action Saturday night after missing last week’s regular-season finale with that hand injury. Dugger hadn’t been spotted at practice for past two weeks but was listed as limited at the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

Christian Barmore, who injured his knee and was carted to the locker room last week in Miami, made a speedy recovery and the rookie defensive lineman also was active.

New England made linebacker Chase Winovich, defensive tackle Carl Davis, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi, and receiver Kristian Wilkerson its game-day inactives.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn previously had been ruled out.

For the Bills, receiver Marquez Stevenson, running back Matt Breida, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive linemen Efe Obada and Eli Ankou, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were inactive.

Extending his record

Saturday’s game was the 44th postseason game Bill Belichick has coached, extending his own record. Tom Landry is second (36) … Mac Jones finished the season with a 92.5 passer rating. In a statistical oddity, it was fourth best on the team behind Kendrick Bourne (158.3), Brian Hoyer (149.1), and Jakobi Meyers (118.8). Yes, it’s apples and oranges … Opposing quarterbacks finished with a 73.3 passer rating against the Patriots … Brandon Bolden set career highs with 41 catches and 405 receiving yards in 2021 … Nelson Agholor finished second in the NFL at 18.7 yards per catch … The Bills (17.0) and Patriots (17.8) finished the season as the top two scoring defenses in the league. It was the first postseason meeting between the NFL’s top two scoring defenses since the Steelers faced the Packers in Super Bowl XLV … Buffalo also finished first in point differential in 2021 (plus 194 points), while New England was third (plus 159) … The artificial turf at Highmark Stadium was kept under a tarp (think Fenway during rain delay) with heat pumped in to keep it warm until a little more than three hours before kickoff.

Advertisement





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.