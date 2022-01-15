Pembroke boys’ basketball’s five-day stretch is tough to beat

Junior Brady Spencer (17 points) put the Titans on top in the final minute with a finger roll layup. Then Pembroke defended, denying Scituate a good look at the basket.

And less than 24 hours later, the 14th-ranked Pembroke boys’ basketball team survived its biggest test yet Saturday afternoon, pulling out a riveting 42-41 Patriot League victory at Scituate for an 8-0 start.

The week tipped off Tuesday with a 28-point win over Quincy. Then a 5-point victory Friday night at North Quincy.

With 7.4 seconds left on the clock, Pembroke inbounded the ball, but the lob pass was snared by Scituate’s Keegan Sullivan. However, his shot from halfcourt was off the mark and a put-back bid by Sam Benning came after the buzzer.

“It means a lot confidence-wise,” said first-year Pembroke coach Matt Vincenzi of the back-to-back wins. “Beating two great teams in the conference, not to mention in the same division in two days means a lot. I told my team before the North Quincy game that the division starts today, and I am really proud of them. It shows how mentally tough and resilient our team is.”

Pembroke led, 11-5, at the end the first quarter, but Scituate (6-2) surged ahead, 22-19, at the break. The Titans started the fourth quarter with a 32-29 edge and pushed the margin to 40-33 with three minutes left, but Scituate stepped up on D with several key stop, forced turnovers, and took a one-point lead, 41-40, with 1:32 left on a pair of clutch shots from senior Johnny Kinsley (10 points).

Senior Connor Lockhart added 13 points for Pembroke.

The Titans will try to keep it going Tuesday night at Silver Lake.

“Being undefeated is surreal,” Vincenzi said. “I told my team if we win one of these two games between North Quincy and Scituate I would be pleased. Winning both games really shows the mental toughness of our team. No matter how much we win. We do not become complacent no matter how much we win and keep getting better everyday. I am just proud of this team.”

Mystic Valley 49, Pioneer Charter I 42 — Juniors Michael Tayag (18 points) and Gio Soto (17 points) led the Eagles (3-3) to a nonleague victory.

Nobles 46, Brooks 43 — Senior guard Channing Bryant drained a buzzer-beater to lift the Bulldogs (4-3) past visiting Brooks for an Independent School League victory.

St. Sebastian’s 84, Groton 39 — Freshman Jaylen Harrell (21 points) led the Arrows (7-1) past Groton for an Independent School League victory.

Girls’ basketball

Austin Prep 52, Fontbonne 43 — Junior Morginn Kotchian (15 points) and eighth-grader Brooke Voica (10 points) carried the host Cougars (3-5) to the nonleague win.

Phillips Andover 60, Milton Academy 53 — Juniors Kennedy Herndon (30 points), Hope Nardone (14 points) and Kiley Buckley (14 points) led a fourth-quarter comeback as the visiting Big Blue (5-5) won the nonleague matchup.

Sandwich 59, Abington 26 — Ryann Cobban dropped 16 points in the nonleague win for the host Blue Knights (5-2).

Westport 33, Greater New Bedford 31 — Korynne Holden collected 21 points, 3 steals, and 3 rebounds, and Leah Sylvain had 6 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds in the nonleague win for the Wildcats (3-4).

Wrestling

Oliver Ames 73, Excel Academy 6 — Elyor Ruzmatov (113 pounds), Victor Romeiro (120), Nathan Lipski (132), DJ Lipski (160), and Jaden Hinton (heavyweight) won all four of their matches in the quad meet for the host Tigers (16-2-1). OA also beat Walpole (66-18), Norwood (56-21), and Milton (47-33).

Westford 48, Algonquin 30 — Dan Hickey (120 pounds), Henry Babineau (220), and Matt Valcourt (285) each picked up two wins for the Grey Ghosts (6-4) in the nonleague tri-meet against Franklin and host Algonquin. Franklin beat Westford, 66-18.