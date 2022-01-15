As MLB international signing period opens, Red Sox expect to add a number of young, athletic prospects

At 6-foot-2 and around 190 pounds, shortstop Freili Encarnacion — who turns 17 this month — stands out for both his size and righthanded power.

For the Red Sox, the opening of the signing period is expected to feature a number of athletic, up-the-middle players from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Saturday marks a “circle-the-day” moment in the baseball calendar, the opening of the international amateur signing period in which teams can start adding a new group of young talents from around the world.

Freili Encarnacion Courtesy

“He has plus bat speed and can drive the ball to all gaps,” said Eddie Romero, a Red Sox assistant general manager. “There’s legitimate juice to his game.”

Advertisement

For now, Encarnacion – whose signing was recommended by scout Jonathan Cruz – shows the actions of a shortstop and he’s improved defensively through the scouting process, though given his present size, there’s a chance that he ends up moving off the position. According to MLB Pipeline, the Sox signed Encarnacion for $1.2 million.

Fraymi de Leon, 17, is a defensively gifted, switch-hitting shortstop who also hails from the Dominican.

“The biggest asset here is the defensive ability,” said Red Sox assistant GM Eddie Romero. “We have a lot of confidence that he’ll stick at shortstop.”

At 5-foot-10 and roughly 160 pounds, de Leon – who was recommended by scout Manny Nanita, and according to MLB Pipeline, signed for $1.1 million – is still developing physically. Right now, he shows both feel for the strike zone and bat-to-ball skills that allow him to make steady contact, with the Sox hopeful that strength gains could add some power to his game down the road.

Major League Baseball caps what teams can spend on international amateur players in every signing cycle. The Red Sox have an available international amateur bonus pool of just under $5.2 million.

Advertisement

Typically, many players who sign as 16- and 17-year-old international amateurs stall out in the lower minors. Those who develop and advance require several years to make it through the many levels of minor league baseball. Elite prospects such as Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, after signing at age 16, made it to the big leagues at 20, but a more typical path for those who do make it to the big leagues would require additional years.

That said, while it will take years to find out how players signed on Saturday will develop, all of them enter pro ball with a considerable sense of possibility for both their own futures and that of their organization.

This story will be updated.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.