Steelers get JuJu Smith-Schuster back, still face long odds in Kansas City

Instead, Smith-Schuster returned to practice this week, wearing thicker shoulder pads in an effort to protect his right shoulder. His teammates raved about his conditioning, and his presence gives the seventh-seeded Steelers (9-7-1) a much-needed set of sure hands and — potentially — a physical blocker in the running game as they try to upset the second-seeded Chiefs (12-7) on Sunday night.

Smith-Schuster hasn’t played since injuring his right shoulder during a victory over Denver on Oct. 10. He underwent surgery a few days later and was expected to be lost for the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers received an unexpected boost on Saturday when they activated JuJu Smith-Schuster off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s visit to Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster has 15 receptions for 128 yards this season, becoming a de facto running back of sorts as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s preferred target in an offense heavily reliant on short passes.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger are brutally honest about their chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. The Steelers trailed, 23-0, at halftime and by 30 in the second half before falling, 36-10.

First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don’t know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely,” Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.”

Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren’t supposed to be here,” Roethlisberger said. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we’re probably at number 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs.”

But they need only look at their own postseason history to know there’s always a chance. The likely retiring Roethlisberger was a second-year pro in 2005 when the Steelers parlayed another wild-card berth into their most-recent Super Bowl triumph.

While the Steelers play with nothing to lose, the Chiefs carry the weight of hefty expectations. Not only have they won the past two AFC titles, they’ve been to the past three championship games, and they’re fresh off a record sixth West division title thanks to a bevy of talent surrounding Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I think the first thing you realize is that at any moment, one play can change the entire game,” Mahomes said. “It’s like that in the regular season, but the playoffs, it even goes to another level. One play can end your season or keep it going.”

Eagles hoping to stuff another historic Tom Brady run

Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. The seven-time Super Bowl champion says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44.

The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years to lead the league in passing yards, touchdowns, attempts, and completions. With a career-best 5,136 yards and 43 TDs in 17 games, the argument can be made that this has been his finest season.

If Brady agrees, he’s not saying.

“Obviously, we’ve put ourselves in a decent position,” the Bucs star said. “Now we’re in the postseason, and we’ve got to take care of a very tough opponent.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 3 years old when Brady made his first postseason start in 2001. In his first year as Philadelphia’s full-time starter, the Eagles have won seven of 11 games since losing to Tampa Bay, 28-22, at home on Oct. 14, including four of the past five to earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

One of the keys to the surge has been the NFL’s top rushing attack. Hurts threw for more than 3,000 yards, but also led the Eagles with 784 yards rushing and 10 TDs on the ground, with most of that production coming since facing the defending Super Bowl champs.

“He has definitely gotten better throughout that time, which doesn’t surprise me at all because Jalen is a student of the game. Jalen wants to get better and craves to get better. ... I think you’re just seeing him grow closer and closer to his ceiling,” first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

In the 6-point loss to the Bucs in October, the Eagles only handed the ball to a running back once in the first half of that game and trailed, 21-7. But Miles Sanders ran seven times for 55 yards in the second half as Philadelphia made it a one-score game. The Eagles ran for at least 130 yards in the next nine games, including seven in a row with more than 175.

Can Jimmy G keep going, and stymie Dallas again in playoffs?

Old playoff foes Dallas and San Francisco haven’t met in the postseason since the last of three consecutive NFC championship games in the 1990s.

The wild-card meeting Sunday in Arlington, Texas, is the first step toward a Super Bowl instead of the last, with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (12-5) trying to get that far in the playoffs for the first time since the year after their rivalry with the 49ers was the biggest thing going in the NFL.

“I don’t necessarily know why people have labeled the word ‘pressure’ as such a bad thing honestly,” Prescott said. “I think it creates high expectations and high standards, and they usually create high results.”

Jimmy Garoppolo and the visiting 49ers (10-7) are two years removed from losing to Kansas City in the Super Bowl. They needed a tense victory at the Los Angeles Rams in the finale to qualify for the playoffs.

“We know we have a chance to do something special and it’s just you don’t get that opportunity every year,” said Garoppolo. “And so I’ve been on a number of teams that went to the Super Bowl, and I’m not saying anything like that, but just there’s a feeling and you want to make them count as long as you have them I guess.”

Garoppolo knows every game from here on out could be his last with the 49ers. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall last spring, and it’s only a matter of time before the former North Dakota State quarterback gets his chance. But each time Garoppolo helps lead the Niners to a win, it raises questions about whether he could return in 2022 for the final year of his contract.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Garoppolo said. “It has been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you’ve got to toe that line because you don’t want to get too emotional in those moments.”

The Cowboys led the NFL in points and yards, but pockets of inconsistency led to about a month of chatter over whether Prescott was in a slump. Ezekiel Elliott battled a knee injury most of the season and hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing game since Week 5, but the two-time rushing champion appears to be getting healthy at the right time.

The 49ers offense has relied heavily on versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been one of the most exciting players in the league whether as a receiver or a running back. He finished the regular season with a career-high 77 catches for 1,405 yards to go with 365 yards rushing and 14 total TDs.

Vikings make their coach wish list

Minnesota began its search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, according to a person with knowledge of the process — Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. With the rival Packers on a first-round playoff bye, Hackett was allowed to talk to teams this weekend, and completed an interview with Denver for its opening on Saturday. Those in the playoffs would be allowed to interview after their first-round game. The Vikings are also hiring a general manager and are seeking eight for interviews, including former Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort, who’s now with Tennessee, and Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf.