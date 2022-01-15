Tokyo COVID sases top 4,000 again as Omicron spreads over Japan

Tokyo reported 4,561 coronavirus cases on Saturday, topping 4,000 for a second day, with the highly contagious omicron variant spreading across Japan.

It’s the highest number of cases since Aug. 26, when the capital was in the virus emergency. The seven-day average jumped to 2,427.1 from 502.1 a week ago, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The recent surge prompted the Japanese capital to raise its Covid alert to the second-highest of four levels this week. Japan has also put three other areas under a quasi-emergency, allowing local authorities to place restrictions on businesses like bars and restaurants.