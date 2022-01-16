Like a good neighbor, tool libraries are there. Sites are popping up across the US

Some tool libraries across the country are free, and some charge a nominal annual fee, but all of them cut down on waste and overbuying while helping out neighbors. They’re similar to book libraries, but the items are often donated, and rather than novels, they’re stocked with power tools, saws, and ice cream makers.

Tools are expensive, and most of them spend way more time collecting dust in our basements than in use. Enter the tool library, a lending hub that allows people to take home tools and appliances, usually for a week, then return them.

Interior of the Chicago Tool Library on Chicago's South Side. MUST CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Will Gosner

"I can't even begin to calculate how much I've saved since joining," said René Nuñez, who became a member of the Chicago Tool Library last year for $20.

Advertisement

A sign points the way to the Chicago Tool Library, which opened in 2019. MUST CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Shelby Rodeffer Shelby Rodeffer

Like many Americans who have tackled gardening and home improvement projects during the pandemic, Nuñez decided it didn't make sense to buy another tool that he'd use maybe once or twice a year at his Chicago home.

He borrowed a tree pruner to cut branches that were encroaching on a power line near his home, then he returned it and checked out a waffle maker and an OBD2 scanner — a device to diagnose problems when a car’s check engine light comes on.

With the first item he borrowed, he more than made his money back, he said.

"I've been able to accomplish projects I've put off in the past for lack of adequate tools," said Nuñez, 44, who works in property management and as a ride-share driver.

Across the country, there are more than 50 similar tool-lending libraries in cities such as Washington, Baltimore, Seattle, Atlanta, and Denver. One of the first collections devoted to caulking guns and wrenches opened in Berkeley, Calif., in 1979.

In Washington, the Green Neighbors DC tool-lending library is closed during the winter, but in early March, residents can sign up online to borrow gardening tools of all kinds, from composters to weed whackers. There is also a small collection of camping equipment and power tools. The library is a collaboration with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation's Garden Tool Share Program.

Advertisement

It has 177 types of tools, a collection of cookbooks and gardening manuals — and there is a cider press that people can use on-site, said Annette Olson, a volunteer with Green Neighbors DC.

“We’ve received shop vacs, some hand tools, a table, and more through donations, and we’re seeking more select donations to found things out,” said Olson. “People are asking to join [the library] with exclamation points in their e-mails, they’re so excited about it.”

Many other tool libraries are open year-round. In Chicago, customers can reserve items online or drop by the library to browse the shelves. There's a diverse inventory, from sewing machines and tripods to snow shovels and camping tents. About a dozen volunteers take turns staffing the library and answering questions four days a week, and members are allowed to borrow whatever they like for seven days at a time.

"Our most popular items are nail guns and upholstery and carpet cleaners, but we also have some unusual stuff here," said Chicago tool library co-founder Tessa Vierk. Her customers have donated beekeeping equipment, tortilla steamers, a mushroom spore inoculating syringe used by home gardeners, and more.





Vierk, a chef who is taking a break from restaurants, had often visited Berkeley’s tool-lending library when she lived in the Bay Area. When she moved to Chicago in 2016, she wanted to start a community project of some kind and was amazed that nobody had opened a tool-lending library.

Advertisement

"I put out a community survey to see what kind of interest there would be in having one, and the response was overwhelmingly positive," she said. "People were really excited about the idea."

For Vierk, who now advises other communities how to start their own lending libraries, the Chicago Tool Library has also helped her to nurture a few talents of her own.

“I recently borrowed a KitchenAid mixer to make some Christmas cookies and a tamale steamer to make some homemade tamales,” she said. “I was really glad to take them back. They take up a lot of space.”