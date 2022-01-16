Christopher is an active 13-year-old who loves to create and build things

Chris has many positive relationships with the peers and adults in his life.

Christopher (who likes to be called Chris) is a thirteen-year-old boy who loves to be active and is described as playful.

He enjoys climbing, building, playing outdoors, and going on outings in the community. He also loves playing video games and building Legos and can entertain himself with them for hours.

Chris is in the 6th grade and continues to make good progress at school. He loves his school and has many positive relationships with his school staff. Chris continues to receive educational support and would do well with a family who can continue to advocate for his needs at school.

Legally freed for adoption, he has a great relationship with his younger brother who he sees at least monthly. A family will need to be open to continued visits with his sibling. He also has an uncle that participates in these visits and is a support to him and would like to remain involved in his life.

Chris has reported that he’d like to live in a house with a mom, a dad, and some pets. He would do best in a flexible, playful home. A family could have no children or significantly older children than Chris.

While Chris’s social worker is ultimately seeking a permanent family for him, Chris would also benefit from forming relationships with other caring adults and would benefit from a Visiting Resource. Anyone interested in this opportunity should inquire about Chris.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.