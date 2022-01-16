Dog attacks Stoneham police officer

A Stoneham police officer is recovering with several stitches after he was attacked by a dog Sunday morning, officials said.

Stoneham police officer Joe Ponzo was attacked by a dog while responding to a call at a Stoneham residence on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Officer Joe Ponzo was responding to a call at a Stoneham residence when the dog mauled him after the homeowner opened the door, according to the Stoneham Police Department and Stoneham Animal Control.

Ponzo received 30 stitches to his face and head, according to a Facebook post by Stoneham Animal Control.

“If Police, Fire, or medical personnel respond to your residence, please make sure your dog is secured in a room,” the post said.

