FBI offers $10,000 for information leading to arrest of alleged Lowell gang member

The FBI renewed its call for the public’s help in tracking down a fugitive with ties to a Lowell-based gang for alleged drug trafficking, offering $10,000 for information leading to his capture.

Darasy S. Chhim is the only remaining fugitive from an operation that saw 14 other members and associates of the One Family Clique taken into custody for a “large-scale and long-running drug trafficking conspiracy,” the FBI’s Boston office said in a statement Saturday.

A federal warrant was issued for Chhim’s arrest on June 9, 2021, on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, cocaine base, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and MDMA, prosecutors said.