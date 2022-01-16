fb-pixel Skip to main content

FBI offers $10,000 for information leading to arrest of alleged Lowell gang member

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2022, 53 minutes ago

The FBI renewed its call for the public’s help in tracking down a fugitive with ties to a Lowell-based gang for alleged drug trafficking, offering $10,000 for information leading to his capture.

Darasy S. Chhim is the only remaining fugitive from an operation that saw 14 other members and associates of the One Family Clique taken into custody for a “large-scale and long-running drug trafficking conspiracy,” the FBI’s Boston office said in a statement Saturday.

A federal warrant was issued for Chhim’s arrest on June 9, 2021, on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, cocaine base, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and MDMA, prosecutors said.

Chhim is considered armed and dangerous and has “historical gang ties” to Lowell and Philadelphia, , the statement said.

Chhim is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has a number of distinguishing tattoos on his chest, upper back area, and arms, including one that reads “Liliana Chhim” in cursive on his chest, Lowell police wrote on Twitter last month.

An investigation into One Family Clique got underway in 2018, after Lowell experienced a dramatic increase in violence and shootings, the Globe reported. Prosecutors said at the time of the indictments that they believed at least a dozen incidents of gunfire in the city could be traced back to conflict between the gang and its rivals.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

