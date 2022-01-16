Invoking Martin Luther King Jr., advocates, faith leaders call on Congress to pass voting rights legislation

The gathering was small — a crowd of about 30 stood in the bitter cold late Sunday afternoon in front of Faneuil Hall to listen to organizers’ impassioned speeches and poems — but their message was strong, one that has been repeated by Democrats and advocates for voting rights nationwide in recent weeks: Pass “the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act,” a legislative package that would overhaul the American electoral system by expanding access to the ballot box, broadening what can be used as a form of voter ID, banning gerrymandering, and more.

Their words reverberating off the stone walls of City Hall, a contingent of faith leaders and voters’ rights advocates invoked Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday as they made an emotional plea for Congress to pass a comprehensive voting rights bill that will go before the Senate this week.

“Dr. King was one of the major architects of our democracy,” said Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition. “Now we’re finding a retrenchment in terms of voting rights across the nation. The symbolism of this push on Dr. King’s birthday is appropriate, and quite frankly is urgent. We must pass the voting rights bill, nothing else would be more important for Dr. King than for this bill to be enacted this week, on his birthday.”

The bill has been met with harsh opposition from Republicans, who have indicated they will vote along party lines against the reform.

Passersby stopped to watch as a woman sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and demonstrators held signs, some shifting their weight from leg to leg or jumping up and down to stay warm.

Sunday’s demonstration — and the larger push to pass voting rights reform — comes after what Democrats and voting rights advocates say has been a coordinated effort in some Republican-led states to tighten voting laws. One such law, passed in Georgia last April, criminalized passing out water to voters waiting in line and gave the state’s election board power to remove election officials.

“We have a rolling coup that is happening in front of everybody’s eyes, slowly and insidiously,” said Debbie Paul, chairperson of the Indivisible Mass. Coalition. “We have 19 states that are run by the GOP that have passed 34 laws limiting the right to vote. The only way to maintain our democratic institutions is to have federal legislation that prevents states from limiting those rights.”

Representative Jake Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts’ fourth Congressional district, has been a vocal supporter of the voting rights legislation and was in attendance Sunday.

“Will we be a nation of liberty and justice, for all?” said Auchincloss. “No one person, no one institution can fully answer that question. But we in Congress do have an outsized role. We must pass strong, comprehensive legislation to protect voting rights and to insulate elections from partisan subversion. Otherwise, we remain in default of Dr. King’s promissory note.”

The demonstration was held on the day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday that has taken on new importance in recent years, organizers said. King devoted his life to the fight for voting rights. The bill’s namesake, John Lewis, was a renowned civil rights leader who marched alongside King at the March on Washington in 1963 and other key events of the civil rights movement. Lewis was among a group of demonstrators who were brutally beaten by police in Alabama during a peaceful march from Selma to Montgomery.

The bill was dealt a major blow last week when Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, said she would not support a push to eliminate the filibuster, a Senate rule that some Democrats, most recently including President Joe Biden, have decried as archaic and counterproductive to the body’s goals.

Senate Republicans have said they would use the filibuster to shoot down the bill, as they did with several other pieces of voting rights legislation in 2021.

“The Senate must amend its rules, as it has done in years before, to amend the filibuster,” said Tanisha Sullivan, president of the NAACP’s Boston branch. “The moment is urgent, and it demands urgent action.”

As the demonstration came to a close, a loudspeaker blared King’s voice, the sound bouncing around the plaza as passersby made their way past City Hall. Some paused and stood in silence, taking in his words.

“The time is right,” King’s voice boomed, “to do what is right.”

