Man arrested for Arlington home invasion after foot chase into the Mystic River

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Arlington police received a report of a breaking and entering in progress on Mystic Lake Drive. The homeowner reported observing a man who was later identified as Kahler walking through their yard to a U-Haul truck parked on the street, according to the statement.

Joseph Kahler, whose last known address was in Weymouth, was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, and possession of a class C substance, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with an Arlington home invasion after he led officers on a foot chase across the frozen Mystic River, where he and a police dog went into the water, officials said.

Officers began to follow Kahler, who exited the truck on Coral Street with a woman and fled on foot. Police quickly apprehended the woman, whose identity was not released because she was not charged in the incident, according to the statement.

There were active warrants for the woman’s arrest issued in Worcester District Court and Boston Municipal Court, for which she will be summonsed later, police said.

As police searched for Kahler, witness told them he was walking on River Street along the bank of the Mystic, and police arrived there and were told by bystanders that he had gone under the bridge and onto the ice. Officers, along with police dog Eiko, went under the bridge and ordered him to come out, according to the statement.

Police saw Kahler on the other side of the bridge, and he again began to flee onto River Street and then toward the river, where both he and K-9 Eiko fell through the ice and into the water. After Kahler refused multiple orders to come out of the water, an officer was able to reach Kahler and pull him out, police said.

Paramedics from the Arlington and Medford fire departments provided treatment to Kahler for cold exposure. During a search of the U-Haul truck, which was allegedly stolen by Kahler, police found a substance believed to be heroin, according to the statement.

“I would like to commend the officers for their diligent, exhaustive work that resulted in the arrest of the suspect after he went into the water and refused attempts by officers to rescue him,” Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said.

Kahler, who also had four active warrants out of Boston Municipal Court, Quincy District Court and Weymouth District Court, will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday, police said.