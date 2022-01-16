A man injured in shooting outside Millbury movie theater Saturday night

Millbury police responded to Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux at the Blackstone Valley Mall around 8:55 p.m. after receiving reports of several shots fired close to the theater’s upper entrance, police wrote in a Facebook post .

A man was shot outside a movie theater in Millbury Saturday night, police said.

One man was shot in the shoulder, police said, but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to the post.

There were no updates on the man’s condition Sunday morning, Millbury police said over the phone, and the shooting remains under investigation.

