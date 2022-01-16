One injured in Brockton fire sparked by smoking while using medical oxygen

A Saturday morning fire in a Brockton apartment complex that left one resident injured was caused by smoking while using medical oxygen, fire officials said.
Brockton firefighters were sent to the Stillman Avenue apartment complex around 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported fire, said Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a joint statement Sunday. On arrival, they found that the building’s residents had extinguished the flames and taken one person out of the apartment complex.
Firefighters immediately began providing medical aid to the person, who was unresponsive, the statement said. The resident, whose name was not released, regained a pulse and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.
Ostroskey and Nardelli warned of the dangers of smoking while using medical oxygen, a practice they said is “especially dangerous.”
“A fire can start easier, burn faster, and grow larger in an oxygen-rich environment, placing oxygen users at great risk if they smoke,” Nardelli said in the statement.
Ostroskey noted that three deaths were linked to smoking and medical oxygen in Massachusetts during 2021, triple the figure from the year before.
“If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke. Hair, clothing, bedding, and upholstery saturated with oxygen can ignite much more easily. Matches, lighters, candles, stoves, and fireplaces pose serious fire hazards,” he said. “It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”
