Six duck hunters rescued by Coast Guard helicopter after being stranded in low tide on Cape Cod

Six duck hunters were rescued from a marsh near Barnstable Harbor via helicopter after they became stranded in the low-tide amid frigid temperatures Saturday morning, according to the US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

USCG Air Station Cape Cod received distress calls from Duck Island around 11:15 a.m., sending crews on helicopter MH-60 Jayhawk to the rescue, USCG petty officer Emma Fliszar said in a phone interview.

“The six hunters became stranded when their vessel was left high and dry after the tide went out while they were hunting,” USCG Air Station Cape Cod wrote in a Facebook post. “Fearing the extreme cold and knowing the next high tide wouldn’t happen until later that night, the hunters phoned for help.”