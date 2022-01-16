fb-pixel Skip to main content

Six duck hunters rescued by Coast Guard helicopter after being stranded in low tide on Cape Cod

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 16, 2022, 5 minutes ago
The six duck hunters became stranded on the marsh after the tide receded, as photographed by crew aboard The Jayhawk.USCG Air Station Cape Cod

Six duck hunters were rescued from a marsh near Barnstable Harbor via helicopter after they became stranded in the low-tide amid frigid temperatures Saturday morning, according to the US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

USCG Air Station Cape Cod received distress calls from Duck Island around 11:15 a.m., sending crews on helicopter MH-60 Jayhawk to the rescue, USCG petty officer Emma Fliszar said in a phone interview.

“The six hunters became stranded when their vessel was left high and dry after the tide went out while they were hunting,” USCG Air Station Cape Cod wrote in a Facebook post. “Fearing the extreme cold and knowing the next high tide wouldn’t happen until later that night, the hunters phoned for help.”

Advertisement

The Jayhawk crew successfully rescued the hunters and transported them safely to Sandy Neck, where they were medically evaluated by EMS, according to the post.

No injuries were reported, Fliszar said.

Rescue crews from Barnstable, Sandwich, and West Barnstable fire departments initially responded to the scene, but were unable to complete the rescue on their own due to “rough seas, low tides and mechanical issues,” according to the post from USCG.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video