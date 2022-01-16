Storm system expected to dump heavy snow and rain across the region overnight

East of Interstate 495, only a flurry of snow is anticipated to fall before conditions turn rainy and slushy, said Smith.

Western Massachusetts can expect a blast of snow overnight before temperatures tick up and the precipitation shifts to rain, said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Norton office. Areas near Pittsfield and North Adams can expect upwards of 6 inches of snow.

The icy, below-freezing conditions that have chilled the northeast region this weekend will give way Sunday night to a storm with tropical origins that will dump heavy snow and rain on Massachusetts into Monday evening and bring whipping winds to coastal communities.

“There may be snow for just a little bit, maybe for an hour starting around 1 or 2 a.m., but it’s going to switch really fast in Boston over to rain,” said Smith. “Since it’s going to fall pretty quickly, any snow that accumulates is just going to wash right away,” said Smith.

In Western Massachusetts, slushy conditions could present a problem for morning commuters.

Sunday morning, temperatures were still well below freezing, but were expected to climb overnight and reach the mid-40s in much of the state by Monday afternoon.

Swirling winds may cause some minor flooding on the coast, particularly in Cape Cod and Cape Ann, where gusts are expected to reach between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Boston could see gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, said Smith.

“It is an easterly wind, and part of that is that the storm will be coinciding with high tide,” said Smith. “So we are expecting some minor coastal flooding in flood-prone areas like Morrissey Boulevard.”

The storm, which the weather service said on Twitter Sunday originated in the Gulf of Mexico, may be only a temporary reprieve from the bitter cold Massachusetts residents have endured this weekend.

“Blustery and cold weather returns Tuesday followed by milder air Wednesday,” the weather service said.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.