Russia, China holding mirror up to US, and it’s not pretty

I agree with Stephen Kinzer (“China gives us a taste of our own medicine,” Ideas, Jan. 9). No nation on earth ever had as many bases outside its country as the United States. Yet despite the fact that our nation is more than $28 trillion in debt, suffering from a horrific pandemic, and struggling with the ramifications of climate change and its catastrophic weather events, and our citizens are deeply divided, we continue to project our power globally as the self-appointed police officer of the world, and at a great cost.

We provoke China and Russia, among other nations, by installing missiles close to their borders (for example, in Ukraine), which merely stiffens our enemies’ resolve and points us toward World War III. With astonishing and blatant “moral hypocrisy” (a phrase Kinzer cites), we tell our enemies to do as we say but not as we do when we bristle at their victories (for example, in Syria and in forging ties over construction of natural gas pipelines) and the establishment of enemy bases on foreign soil. Then we wonder why so many nations around the world hate us.