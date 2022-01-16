Sizing up Mayor Wu’s push to make the T free

Basel, Switzerland, a city the size of Providence, has a tram system with more track routes than Boston. Trams wind through the streets with clocklike precision. Trams scheduled to arrive at a stop every 5 minutes will arrive every 5 minutes. Travel is expedited because fares are not collected on Basel’s trams. Riders purchase tickets to their destination zone from vending machines at tram stops and can freely transfer to other trams and buses to reach that zone. Roaming fare inspectors enforce fare payments and can assess fines for noncompliance.

Re “Can Mayor Wu really make the T free?” by David Scharfenberg (Ideas, Jan. 9): My answer to that question is: No, she can do better. Although free mass transit is a popular idea, the increase seen in ridership is minimal. I believe that a better way to increase ridership is to pressure the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to improve service.

The MBTA has been unable to accomplish the one thing that would greatly increase ridership: on-time performance. Clearly, we can do better. A free T may be appealing to voters, but improving T performance would be more popular with riders.

Advertisement

Barry Bergman

Newton





Fare-free system would answer climate concerns while prodding T to improve management

I have worked at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for more than a decade and, the last four years, served as president of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 453. I believe there are two major reasons why we should be moving toward a free-fare transportation system:

First, we are not even close to solving the climate change crisis. We depend too much on cars. In urban areas, we need to encourage the use of public transit in place of cars. Our goal has to be fare-free transit for the entire system, since the only way people will give up their car is if they know they can hop on and off everywhere a bus or train stops.

Advertisement

Second, we need to approach the way the MBTA is managed. Regrettably, we have learned to accept decades of mismanagement. An example is the new automated fare collection system that will cost taxpayers nearly $1 billion, almost twice as much as the same system in New York City.

Most people think fare-free transportation is a pipe dream. Yet it could be our greatest weapon in the fight against climate change, and it would require the T to be strategically managed so that it can be as cost-efficient as possible.

Timothy W. Lasker

Charlestown





For working people, the money saved would mean a lot

All the debate around making the T free seems promising for this supporter of public transit, but let’s not lose the forest for the trees. The measure ultimately would save riders a decent amount of money every month. For working people, that extra money saved can make a huge difference. That point alone should be reason enough to promote the idea. The analysts and data wonks involved in the discussion make great points and provide empirical insights, but helping countless riders save money is already a worthwhile benefit.

Paul Burgholzer

Needham