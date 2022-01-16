Attleboro boys’ basketball battles in second half, finally takes care of Bishop Feehan

“We really just said, Hey, it’s going to come down to getting multiple stops, and we did that,” coach Mark Houle said. “Really, it was just getting stops on defense, but really taking care of the basketball in the second half, and I think that was the biggest difference.”

The 18th-ranked Bombardiers (6-2) coughed up 17 first-half turnovers and trailed 44-35 after three quarters. Then the defense keyed in on the Shamrocks (3-6), allowing just seven points in the final eight minute to secure the win.

The Attleboro boys’ basketball team gutted out a 53-51 nonleague victory Sunday over city rival Bishop Feehan, though the home win didn’t come easy.

Senior forward Alvin Harrison spearheaded the comeback effort with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

“His energy in the fourth quarter was huge,” Houle said.

Houle’s son Evan, a senior guard, added 11 points.

Despite the up-and-down performance, Houle said taking down a rival always lights a fire under the team.

“It’s definitely a game that the kids look forward to playing,” he said.

Apponequet 54, Case 41 — Sophomore forward Nate Levesque hustled his way to 25 points and 17 rebounds, and junior guard Jackson Gagnier set the tone defensively at the start of the second half, the catalyst as the Lakers (2-5) rallied for the South Coast Conference win.

Cohasset 74, Monomoy 40 — Kevin Federle (20 points), Shane Appleton (14 points) and Connor Nichols (12 points) helped spark the Skippers (5-2) to a nonleague win at home.

Taunton 70, Franklin 61 — Trent Santos (25 points) and Tristan Herry (23 points) spearheaded a Hockomock League home win for the Tigers (6-1) over the No. 9 Panthers.

Girls’ basketball

Norwood 54, Hopkinton 17 — Megan Olbrys and Erin Reen each scored 16 points as the fourth-ranked Mustangs (7-0) picked up a commanding Tri-Valley League road win.

Boys’ hockey

BC High 2, Malden Catholic 1 — Luke O’Sullivan and Aidan McDonnell scored for the 12th-ranked Eagles (3-4-1), who knocked off the 11th-ranked Lancers (4-3) in the Catholic Conference Showcase at the Canton Ice House.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 5, Haverhill 4 — Freshman Cam Caron scored his second goal of the game 1:28 into overtime to give D/T (5-3) the nonleague win at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 10, Minuteman 0 — Senior alternate captains James Dixon and Ryan Frazier scored a pair of goals each and GLNT (2-5) rolled in the Commonwealth Athletic game at Chelmsford Forum. Freshman Kyle Bouvier also scored his first varsity goal, and sophomore Cole Currier and freshman Connor Peterson combined for the shutout.

Rockport 8, Lynn 0 — Dougie Pratt’s two goals led a balanced scoresheet for the Vikings (3-6) in the nonleague win at Dorothy Talbot Rink in Gloucester.

St. John’s Prep 7, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5 — Christian Rosa scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, helping stake the top-ranked Eagles (7-1) to a 6-2 cushion through two periods in the Catholic Conference Showcase at the Canton Ice House. Cam Umlah scored the first goal of his career and had two assists for the Eagles and Jimmy Ayers registered three assists. SJS held an initial 1-0 lead when Zack Jennings (3 goals) scored on the power play 6:11 into the first, but SJP ran its lead to 5-1 and ultimately 7-2 before the Pioneers made things interesting late.

Xaverian 1, Catholic Memorial 1 — Joe DiMartino scored 8:17 into the third period for the second-ranked Hawks (6-1-1, 2-1-1) to salvage a tie with the sixth-ranked Knights (6-1-1, 1-0-1) in the early game of the Catholic Conference Showcase at the Canton Ice House.

The goal for DiMartino canceled out Connor Fryberger’s strike for CM 11:22 into the second period in a game which had no shortage of odd-man rushes for either team.

“We’re trying to be a little more offensive-minded, it’s been hard for us to score goals,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “We were a little a little careless, and that led to some of those opportunities.” Brendan Flanagan made 28 saves for the Hawks and Owen Watson made 24 stops for the Knights.

Indoor track

Acton-Boxborough swept the 200-meter races on Day 3 of the MSTCA Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center. Alex Landry triumphed with a time of 22.22 seconds in the boys’ event, and Melissa White clocked a 25.96 to lead the girls. A-B also scored a win in the long jump from Tristan Wu (20-1¼).

Catholic Memorial senior Christopher Sullivan (9:22.71) led a fast boys’ 2-mile race. Littleton senior Shae Regan (10:49.94) dominated on the girls’ side, with Methuen’s Miana Caraballo (11:17.30) placing second.

In the 800, Quincy/North Quincy senior Hatim Bouktham won for the boys in 1:58.66, and Newton South’s Amelia Everett stood atop the podium on the girls’ side (2:16.73). Kylee Bernard of Cambridge finished first in the girls’ 400 race, winning in 57.10, and Colby Ross of Old Rochester won the boys’ event (49.83).

