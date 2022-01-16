Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, but Josh Allen and the Bills proved he isn’t infallible

Belichick’s first foray into the playoffs as Patriots coach without Tom Brady ended up as the NFL emperor has no clothes.

On a frigid, single-digit night in Orchard Park, N.Y., Bill Belichick was all bundled up like an arctic explorer but still got undressed by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

His defense was exposed in an embarrassing 47-17 defeat, one even more lopsided than the final score. Buffalo scored touchdowns on all seven of its real drives and rang up the most points ever against a Belichick-coached team. Only a pair of botched extra points prevented the biggest loss of Belichick’s tenure, falling two points shy of topping the 31-0 beatdown the Patriots suffered at Buffalo to open the 2003 season.

Statistically, this might not have been the worst loss of the Belichick era, but it sure felt like it considering the context – a playoff game and the rubber match with our new AFC East overlords.

Belichick lost more than a game. He was stripped of his aura of omnipotence by a team he used to own when You Know Who was here. Only the most stubborn Belichick true-believers are clinging to the coach-above-all myth, denying reality by still claiming Belichick was the more important piece of the dynasty. Saturday night was proof we can dispense with that Foxborough fiction.

If you foolishly thought the Patriots could beat Buffalo (raises hand), the reason was your belief in Belichick and his ability to conjure victory out of the ether. But genius has its limits. It can’t tip the scales when confronted with an elite quarterback playing at the top of his game, at least when Belichick doesn’t have an elite QB of his own to fight fire with fire.

Bill Belichick has had few rougher nights on the sidelines than Saturday's drubbing at the hands of the Bills. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Belichick is still searching for a playoff win in New England without Brady. That’s across four seasons (2000, 2008, 2020, and 2021). He’s the greatest coach of all time. He’s worth at least two wins a season with his mere presence on the sideline. He did a tremendous job revamping his team on the fly to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. Give him his due for what remains a successful season.

But now that someone else has the game-changing quarterback, he’s looking up at the competition instead of looking down from Mount Olympus.

“They clearly were the better-coached team. They played better, and they certainly deserved to win,” said Belichick on Sunday morning.

He added, “Last night’s game was the least competitive game that we played [all] year.”

A more accommodating Belichick entertained questions than on Saturday night, when the biggest Buffalo chill came from his press conference. Belichick offered few answers like he usually does immediately after a loss. At least this time it was warranted, because he has zero answers for Allen.

The once-mocked quarterback flayed the Patriots defense again with an epic performance. Allen had more touchdown passes (five) than incompletions (four), completing a career-high 84 percent (21 of 25 for 308 yards with no interceptions). He looked like an adult playing flag football against children.

Scoring was child’s play for Allen and Co. They converted every third down (6 for 6) until they knelt on the final snap and became the first team in NFL history to finish a game without a punt, a field goal attempt, or a turnover.

“Embarrassing,” said captain Devin McCourty.

Alarmingly, you can’t say Allen’s performance was an aberration. He eviscerated the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 26, a 33-21 win. The Bills didn’t punt on nine possessions in that game.

“We had a different game plan,” said Matthew Judon. “We obviously know what our mistakes were and why we lost the last game. We tried to fix them.”

The deed to Belichick’s defense now belongs to Allen. In his last four contests against New England, the premium passer has thrown 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions, completed 67.4 percent of his passes, and posted a 122.5 passer rating.

The man at the top of the AFC East, now, is Josh Allen. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Allen also troubled the Patriots with his legs, running six times for 66 yards and four first downs, part of a Bills’ rushing attack that averaged six yards per rush. He has rushed 28 times for 204 yards and 12 first downs in the last four matchups.

The best Patriots defense against Allen hasn’t come from Belichick’s brain, but Mother Nature. The gale-force winds in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 6 stunted him in a 14-10 New England win.

We lauded Belichick that night when he humiliated the Bills on their home turf by passing just three times. It’s safe to say the Bills and their long-suffering fans returned the favor.

Allen isn’t the Patriots’ piñata anymore. They’re his.

The best plan to combat Allen and the Bills is a familiar one: an upper-echelon quarterback. The emergence of promising QB Mac Jones was the most encouraging development this season.

The rush to prematurely anoint the rookie as an elite quarterback for tying his shoes was cloying and annoying. The backlash against anyone who wasn’t willing to join the Mac Mafia was swift. But the kid is legit, already among the top half of the league’s 32 starters.

Contrary to popular post-game depiction, Mac wasn’t without fault in his playoff debut. He threw a pair of interceptions and presided over a delay-of-game penalty. While neither pick was egregious, they were costly.

If Allen had been picked off on throws identical to Jones’s an entire region of football fans would’ve unleashed a chorus of “I-told-you-so’s” from Bangor to Block Island.

Enough automatically absolving Jones of any mistakes — in this game or this season.

Still, the precocious passer is Belichick’s best hope. Belichick must pivot to arming Jones to match points with Allen because the canonized coach can no longer stop him. Belichick reached this same conclusion against Peyton Manning in the 2006 AFC title game.

His Hoodiness better hope that Jones evolves into a true franchise QB, not more of a middle-of-the-pack passer. Otherwise, his odds of winning a championship without Brady are slimmer than the Democratic majority in the Senate.

Belichick received the lion’s share of the credit for the Patriots’ unprecedented success over the years. But this ignominious playoff exit bears his name too.

