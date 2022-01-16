Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz disbands diversity group after call for his dismissal

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants. The Gazette reports that Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter , suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. But Ferentz said he had decided to overhaul the committee last fall before Porter made his comment to other committee members in a text message. “I have come to a decision that this is an appropriate time to dissolve our committee as it stands currently,” Ferentz wrote in an email to the 10-member committee on Tuesday. “As we start a new calendar year and prepare to move forward with our preparation for the 2022 season, I am giving thought to how we restructure the committee/board in a way that best serves our program moving forward.” In 2020, the university hired the Husch Blackwell law firm to review the program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment. Their activism came as protests against racial injustice swept the nation following the death of George Floyd and after attempts to raise concerns inside the program resulted in only minor changes. The report said that some of the football program’s rules “perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity.”

Kianna Smith scored 18 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville grinded out a 63-53 victory over BC. The Cardinals (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) haven’t lost since dropping their season-opener to then-No. 22 Arizona in overtime. Louisville’s 15-game winning streak is the longest in the country. Cardinals coach Jeff Walz earned his 400th career victory in his 15th season with the school. Taylor Soule led Boston College (12-5, 3-3) with 17 points and Cameron Swartz had 12. The Eagles had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Boston University men fall short against Navy

Patrick Dorsey had 12 points off the bench to lead Navy to a 72-65 win over Boston University. Jaylen Walker had 11 points for the Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot League), who won for a fourth straight time on the road. Sukhmail Mathon scored a career-high 24 points and had 14 rebounds for the Terriers (11-8, 2-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 11. Javante McCoy, whose 18 points per game entering the contest led the Terriers, scored eight points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Midshipmen improved to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Navy defeated Boston University 83-71 on Jan. 4.

BASKETBALL

Kevin Durant sidelined with a knee injury

Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA’s leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three. Durant was injured Saturday in a victory over New Orleans when teammate Bruce Brown was knocked backward and fell into his knee. Durant had an MRI exam that confirmed the injury. The Nets said Durant was expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, but didn’t provide a timetable.

MISCELLANY

Lucas Braathen comes up with stunning slalom win

Soaring from 29th place after the first run, Lucas Braathen scored a stunning win in a World Cup slalom. No skier had made such a jump up the standings to win a two-run men’s World Cup race for more than 20 years at least, according to the ski-db.com database ... Pita Taufatofua, an unofficial ambassador known for baring his oiled, buff chest during Opening Ceremonies for the Olympic Games, pleaded for help after the eruption of an underwater volcano created a tsunami that struck his homeland island nation of Tonga. The three-time Olympian, who lives in Australia, created a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $142,000 as of Sunday morning and wrote on social media that communications with his family in Ha’apai had been cut off.

