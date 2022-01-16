NFL will consider changes to instant replay but sky judge appears to not be on the table

That possibly could include making roughing-the-passer calls reviewable or giving a team the ability to challenge any on-field ruling within the structure of the current coach’s challenge setup, that person said.

The potential modifications to instant replay could include expanding the range of reviewable plays, according to that person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s officiating controversy.

The NFL will consider further tweaks to the instant replay system in the wake of this season’s officiating issues, including Saturday’s inadvertent whistle that affected the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff loss at Cincinnati, but remains extremely wary of going to a full-fledged “sky judge” arrangement, a person familiar with the league’s thinking said Sunday, according to the Washington Post.

“I do believe there could be some appetite for it, if you limit it,” the person said.

The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half during their 26-19 triumph over the Raiders in a first-round AFC playoff game despite an inadvertent whistle occurring during the play. By rule, the play should have been ruled dead and the down replayed. The NFL said after the game that the on-field officials had believed the whistle sounded after the play, not during it. Audio aired by NBC seemed to indicate otherwise. That ruling was not reviewable by replay.

According to reports, the officiating crew from Saturday’s Bengals-Raiders game, led by referee Jerome Boger, is not expected to work again this postseason.

One potential offseason change could include making such an inadvertent whistle reviewable. But the modifications could be more extensive than that. Individual teams have made rule proposals in the past to make roughing-the-passer rulings reviewable. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is among those who have advocated to make all on-field rulings reviewable.

Both of those could be considered, according to the person with knowledge of the matter. If the coach’s challenge system were to be expanded to enable a coach to challenge any on-field ruling, the same limitations likely would exist on the number of allowable challenges per game.

The NFL is pleased with the change enacted this season to the replay system that allows the replay assistant in the press box to consult with the on-field referee on an expanded — but still limited — scope of plays. League officials believed that made games move faster, avoided some unnecessary coach’s challenges, and rapidly corrected some on-field officiating mistakes.

However, the league remains reluctant to go to a sky judge, according to the person familiar with the NFL’s view. That is a system by which the replay official would be empowered to overturn any obvious mistakes by the on-field officials.

The league and rulemaking competition committee always have opposed giving too much authority to the replay official, preferring to have games mostly officiated on the field. They also want to avoid overreacting to an isolated incident, as perhaps occurred with the NFL’s failed one-year experiment in 2019 to make pass interference reviewable by replay following a missed call in the previous season’s NFC championship game in New Orleans.

Derek Carr backs Rich Bisaccia as Raiders coach

Rich Bisaccia steadied the Raiders after taking over from Jon Gruden during a tumultuous regular season, guided them to the playoffs for the second time in 19 seasons and earned the support of his players.

The first question facing the Raiders this offseason after a loss to the Bengals on Saturday will be whether that’s enough to remove the interim tag and make Bisaccia the full-time coach.

“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy,” quarterback Derek Carr said after the game. “He’s proven that people listen to him. Not just people but our team listens to him. I love him so much, I’m thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. But with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed. He held it together.”

Bisaccia took over after Week 5 for his first stint as a head coach in a most difficult situation. Jon Gruden had built the team and was involved in every aspect of the organization before being forced to resign after the publication of his old offensive emails.

Bisaccia, a long-time special teams coach in the NFL, took over after Week 5 and helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back wins to make them 5-2 heading into the bye.

Then the Raiders were dealt another challenge when receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with felonies in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs was released and the Raiders lost five of the next six.

But Las Vegas won the final four games to make the playoffs for the second time in the past 19 seasons, becoming the first team since the 1961 Houston Oilers to make a coaching change during the season and reach the playoffs.

Eagles’ Josh Sweat recovering

Philadelphia played without defensive end Josh Sweat in Sunday’s wild-card loss to Tampa Bay after deactivating the fourth-year player who was admitted to the hospital and underwent “an emergency procedure” for what the team described as a “life-threatening situation” earlier in the week.

The Eagles released a statement before the game saying Sweat, who tied for the team lead with 7½ sacks this season, was admitted to a hospital Tuesday night.

“In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return to play,” the statement said. “He improved every day, but it was determined by doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said earlier in the week that Sweat had been experiencing abdominal pain.

The Eagles selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Florida State. He has 17 1/2 sacks and 100 tackles in 55 career games.

What’s in a name?

The Cowboys got off on the wrong foot before their playoff opener against the 49ers.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during warm-ups. The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name.

The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys didn’t exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018. Vander Esch was the 19th overall choice.

While his future with the Cowboys remains a question, Vander Esch (one sack, 72 tackles) has had a solid season playing in the shadow of linebacker Micah Parsons, who shattered the club rookie record with 13 sacks and is a favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs injured

Tampa Bay’s All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs limped off with an ankle injury a little over a minute into Sunday’s win over Philadelphia. He returned briefly in the second quarter, before taking the rest of the day off.