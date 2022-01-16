‘They were too much for us tonight.’ Bill Belichick praises Bills after rout of Patriots in playoffs

Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised the Buffalo Bills Saturday after his team was soundly defeated in a NFL wild-card playoff game, 47-17.
“Congratulations to Buffalo on the win today. Obviously they did a great job. We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight,” Belichick said.
He didn’t have much more to say, either deferring specific inquiries or stating the obvious when asked about game decisions.
“We just couldn’t do much of anything,” he said.
The Patriots trailed 27-3 at halftime and never threatened in the second half despite scoring a pair of touchdowns to reduce Buffalo’s margin of victory.
“They were too much for us tonight,” Belichick said.