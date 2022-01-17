Massive fire destroys Salisbury motel, other buildings

A massive 9-alarm fire destroyed a seaside motel and at least two other structures in Salisbury early Monday, officials said.
The fire started at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, located at 40 Central Ave., where fire crews responded around 2 a.m.
Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour helped to fuel the blaze, which quickly spread to nearby homes.
Heavy rain added to the unusually harsh conditions for firefighters, who battled the blaze for several hours.
The motel on Central Avenue is located north of Salisbury Beach center, a popular summer spot famous for its arcades, shops and restaurants.
A stretch of Northend Boulevard, a main road off the beach center, was closed due to the fire, Salisbury police said.
Power and utilities were also cut off to the area. A warming center was opened at the town’s senior center, located at 43 Lafayette Road, police said on Facebook.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene and had helped more than 30 residents displaced by the fire, the agency said on Twitter.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
