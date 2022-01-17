Storm brings strong winds and coastal flooding — and snow to Western Mass.

Winter Storm Izzy brought damaging winds, rain, and power outages throughout Massachusetts early Monday.

More than 10,000 customers were without power in the state Monday morning, according to NationalGrid. Strong winds brought down power lines and limbs, causing outages in several locations in Massachusetts, including north and south of Boston. Gusts as high as 67 mph were reported on Cape Cod and 68 mph in Rhode Island. Just south of Boston, at Blue Hill Observatory, wind speeds as high as 65 mph were recorded.

In Marshfield and Lynn, waves pounded the shore line.