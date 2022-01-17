Storm brings strong winds and coastal flooding — and snow to Western Mass.

Winter Storm Izzy brought damaging winds, rain, and power outages throughout Massachusetts early Monday.
More than 10,000 customers were without power in the state Monday morning, according to NationalGrid. Strong winds brought down power lines and limbs, causing outages in several locations in Massachusetts, including north and south of Boston. Gusts as high as 67 mph were reported on Cape Cod and 68 mph in Rhode Island. Just south of Boston, at Blue Hill Observatory, wind speeds as high as 65 mph were recorded.
In Marshfield and Lynn, waves pounded the shore line.
NEW VIDEO: Marshfield shoreline getting hit a short time ago#wbz #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/HzNipkD7hV— Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) January 17, 2022
Lynn Shore Drive - Lynn MA - coastal flooding - Video by: KB1KQW-Jim Palmer #mawx pic.twitter.com/7Ksl3kk11b— NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) January 17, 2022
Areas of heavy rainfall across southeastern MA this morning. Still snowing across portions of northwestern MA pic.twitter.com/Ijh2SQixs3— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2022
Coastal flooding happened in Hampton Beach, N.H.
10:55am extensive flooding in Hampton beach at the intersection of brown avenue and glad path. No passage off 101. @HamptonNHPD @BostonNewsMan @7News @GerryWCVB @WMUR9_Weather pic.twitter.com/fHI5S5PpVx— JKF1897 joe f (@JKF1897) January 17, 2022
Waves crashed over a sea wall at Narragansett, R.I.
Whoa! Check out the waves crashing over the sea wall near #Narragansett Beach. pic.twitter.com/QQpVXiC4ZG— WPRI 12 (@wpri12) January 17, 2022
[9:40 am] Minor to moderate coastal flooding will continue to threaten the RI and MA coasts through the morning high tide. *Do not drive through flooded roadways.* Please avoid pockets of coastal flooding by taking an alternate route to your destination. #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/afaZZCsTBt— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2022
Conditions caused the MBTA to cancel ferry service.
Ferry service is canceled today, January 17 due to the weather. Hingham/Hull customers can use the Commuter Rail, and Charlestown customers can use the Route 93 bus as alternate service options.— MBTA (@MBTA) January 17, 2022
And Western Massachusetts saw heavy snow.
[9 AM Snow Observations] Here's a look at the snow that's fallen this morning. Only the very highest elevations of the Berkshires will see any additional snow this morning. pic.twitter.com/Pl9T3tUSFs— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2022
But calmer conditions are clearing skies were expected Monday afternoon.
[945 AM Satellite] As drier air filters in we'll start to see these breaks of sun moving into southern New England soon. pic.twitter.com/ZtOx0GZAma— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2022
The storm has brought dangerous weather all over the East Coast and Massachusetts is no exception.