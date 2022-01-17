fb-pixel Skip to main content

Storm brings strong winds and coastal flooding — and snow to Western Mass.

By Annie Bennett Globe Correspondent,Updated January 17, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Reported snow on Jan. 17.NWS

Winter Storm Izzy brought damaging winds, rain, and power outages throughout Massachusetts early Monday.

More than 10,000 customers were without power in the state Monday morning, according to NationalGrid. Strong winds brought down power lines and limbs, causing outages in several locations in Massachusetts, including north and south of Boston. Gusts as high as 67 mph were reported on Cape Cod and 68 mph in Rhode Island. Just south of Boston, at Blue Hill Observatory, wind speeds as high as 65 mph were recorded.

In Marshfield and Lynn, waves pounded the shore line.

Coastal flooding happened in Hampton Beach, N.H.

Waves crashed over a sea wall at Narragansett, R.I.

Conditions caused the MBTA to cancel ferry service.

And Western Massachusetts saw heavy snow.

But calmer conditions are clearing skies were expected Monday afternoon.

The storm has brought dangerous weather all over the East Coast and Massachusetts is no exception.

