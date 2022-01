What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day

Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways, and buses on Saturday schedule. Commuter rail on weekday schedule. Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats on weekday schedule. The Ride on a Saturday schedule. For more information, call 617-222-3200.

Boston traffic rules: Parking meters free (time restrictions apply).

Trash/recycling: Collections will be one day late for the week, except Boston proper, Roxbury, Charlestown, and South Boston.