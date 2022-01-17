Winter storm whips up heavy winds, floods roads in some coastal communities in Mass.

Gusts of wind reached nearly 70 miles per hour early Monday morning in some coastal communities like Falmouth, Gloucester, Rockport, and Lynn, where the National Weather Service Tweeted photos of roads inundated by coastal flooding. At Boston’s Long Warf, water spilled onto the sidewalk Monday afternoon.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, some 12,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to an outage map from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A powerful winter storm swept across the Northeast region overnight, burying some towns in Western Massachusetts in nearly 10 inches of snow and whipping up winds that flooded roads and took down power lines in some coastal communities on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The wind took down power lines and limbs, and gusts as high as 67 miles per hour were reported on Cape Cod and 68 miles per hour in Rhode Island. Just south of Boston, at Blue Hill Observatory, a gust of wind reached 65 miles.

But the region was mostly spared from the full ire of the storm, which brought a blast of snow and ice late last week to Virginia, Georgia, and the Carolinas, where governors were forced to declare a state of emergency.

Some airlines grounded flights due to the conditions.

At Boston’s Logan International Airport, some 90 flights had been delayed and 86 were cancelled as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

A spokeswoman for MassPort, Jennifer Mehigan, said that she was anticipating some delays due to the heavy winds.

“Important to note that Cape Air has the majority and they operate smaller aircraft,” she wrote in an e-mail.

Cape Air, which operates a fleet of small planes that are often grounded in blustery conditions, accounted for about 43 percent of the cancellations . A company representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sunshine broke through the cloud cover across much of the northeast region early Monday afternoon, as the storm system shifted towards Vermont and New York.

Only Western Massachusetts was still seeing consistent rainfall by noon , said Frank Nocera, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Norton office. Some towns, like Hawley and Pittsfield, received a blast of snow overnight that tallied almost 10 inches before the precipitation turned to rain.

“There’s a lot of breaks in the cloud cover,” said Nocera. “Most places are actually seeing a little bit of sunshine right now, including Boston. There’s not much rain out there, its mainly pulled up north.

Much of the region saw very little snow, only receiving a short dumping of rain that cleared out by mid-morning.

Conditions were slushy in Western Massachusetts, but Eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut saw the snow received overnight completely washed out by the rain, Nocera said.

A winter storm warning was still in effect for parts of Vermont Monday afternoon.

The storm system brought with it a reprieve from the below-freezing conditions that chilled the northeast region over the weekend as temperatures soared into the 40s and 50s.

“Most of us in MA, RI & CT enjoying some breaks of [sunshine], along with temperatures in the 40s to around 50! Although, a gusty southwest wind up to 35 mph making it feel cooler. Nonetheless, a big improvement from early this morning,” the weather service said in a Tweet.

The storm, which the weather service said on Twitter Sunday originated in the Gulf of Mexico, may be followed later this week by more bitter cold.

“Blustery and cold weather returns Tuesday followed by milder air Wednesday,” the weather service said.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.