The CDC’s new challenge? Grappling with imperfect science.

Now the contagious Omicron variant is pushing the CDC into uncharted territory. Because decisions must be made at a breakneck pace, the agency has issued recommendations based on what once would have been considered insufficient evidence, amid growing public concern about how these guidelines affect the economy and education.

At the outset of the pandemic, the CDC moved at its accustomed pace. But this time, with a novel virus moving so quickly, the country paid a price: Testing and surveillance lagged as the agency tried to implement dated approaches with creaky infrastructure. Officials were late to recommend masking, in part because federal scientists took too long to recognize that the virus was airborne.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was long revered for its methodical and meticulous scientific approach. Agencies in other nations modeled themselves after the world’s most highly regarded public health authority, even adopting the name.

The agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has sometimes skipped much of the traditional scientific review process, most recently in shortening the isolation period for infected Americans.

After the Trump administration’s pattern of interference, President Biden came to office promising to restore the CDC’s reputation for independence and rigorous science. The challenge now for Walensky is figuring out how to convey this message to the public: The science is incomplete, and this is our best advice for now.

For a bureaucracy staffed primarily by medical professionals, the change has not been easy.

In recent interviews, some officials at the CDC privately described the decisions as demoralizing and worried about Walensky’s increasing reliance on a small group of advisers and what they saw as the White House’s heavy political influence on her actions.

Yet others outside the agency commended Walensky for short-circuiting a laborious process and taking a pragmatic approach to managing a national emergency, saying she was right to move ahead even when the data was unclear and agency researchers remained unsure.

There are policy considerations in a pandemic that are “not the sole purview of CDC,” said Dr. Richard Besser, who served as interim chief of the agency during the H1N1 influenza virus outbreak of 2009. But, he added, “I think we need some more clarity” when policy and economics drive agency recommendations.

As of Sunday, more than 800,000 Americans on average are infected daily, according to data gathered by The New York Times. Many schools and businesses are struggling to remain open; hospitals in nearly two dozen states are nearing capacity.

At the end of December, Walensky announced that infected Americans would need to isolate for only five days, not 10, if they were no longer experiencing symptoms and that a negative test result would not be required to end the isolation period.

Critics complained that the virus might spread as contagious people were allowed to return to offices and schools. Many pointed out that the research supporting a shortened isolation period for Omicron infections was scant.

But the recommendation had an important advantage: It could help keep hospitals, businesses, and schools afloat through the worst of the Omicron surge.

The recommendations for isolation are “basically correct,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, who led the agency under President Barack Obama. “The problem is, they were not explained.”

On the Sunday night after Christmas, Walensky called an emergency meeting of the agency’s COVID response leaders. She told them the agency would shrink the recommended isolation period and would drop a negative test result as a requirement for leaving isolation, according to an official familiar with the video call who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on the matter.

The new guidance would be made public the next day, Walensky said, and officials were not to discuss it until then.

Stunned, the scientists scrambled to gather the limited data to support the recommendations and to rewrite the hundreds of pages on the agency’s website that touch on quarantine and isolation.

Before publishing a new recommendation, federal researchers normally pore over data, write a draft, and fine-tune it based on comments from others. There was so little evidence for shortened isolation — and even that was based mostly on the Delta variant — that the “science brief” that typically accompanies guidance was downgraded to a “rationale” document.

Some researchers bristled at being left out of the decision-making process and were enraged by the agency’s public statement the next day that the change was “motivated by science.”

Although some believed the new five-day cutoff was arbitrary, they also knew of data suggesting that rapid tests might miss some Omicron infections, and so mostly agreed with Walensky’s decision not to require a negative test result before ending isolation.

But when Walensky informed staff of the new recommendations in the emergency meeting Dec. 26, they were far from ready. Over the next week, CDC scientists struggled to adjust hundreds of guidance documents on the agency’s website.

About 2,000 health officials, public health lab directors, and public health researchers at the state and city levels join a weekly call with CDC officials.

On the call Dec. 27, just hours before the CDC released its statement, state and local officials peppered agency scientists with questions about the plans for isolation guidance for the general public.

Under strict orders to not talk about the new recommendations, CDC staff members were silent.

“We would have appreciated more opportunity for input and heads up,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

Walensky’s supporters said the pivot by the CDC was inevitable and that she had made the right calls. The agency is a behemoth, filled with researchers accustomed to taking their time, and the pandemic needed more urgent solutions.

“There are people at CDC who really don’t get it,” Frieden said.