Girl, 15, killed after school bus apparently hits her in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was found dead in a Brooklyn street after she was apparently hit by a school bus, and the driver later arrested, police said Monday.

The vehicle, described as a yellow school bus, was gone when officers arrived around 8 a.m. at the scene on Bedford Avenue and Avenue P, near the Midwood neighborhood. They were answering a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.