US Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley, tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19, according to a statement from the agency.

Milley, who is vaccinated and has received the booster shot, has mild symptoms and is working remotely, said Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs, in a statement. Milley’s last contact with President Joe Biden was on Jan. 12 at a funeral. He had tested negative prior to attending the funeral and each day after until Sunday, according Butler.