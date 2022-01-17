fb-pixel Skip to main content

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19

By Tom Schoenberg Bloomberg,Updated January 17, 2022, 58 minutes ago
Gen. Mark Milley arrived to testify before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan, Sept. 29, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Olivier DOULIERY/Associated Press

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley, tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19, according to a statement from the agency.

Milley, who is vaccinated and has received the booster shot, has mild symptoms and is working remotely, said Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs, in a statement. Milley’s last contact with President Joe Biden was on Jan. 12 at a funeral. He had tested negative prior to attending the funeral and each day after until Sunday, according Butler.

All other of the joint chiefs tested negative besides one, Butler said in the statement. The other person who tested positive wasn’t identified.

