Celtics wipe out 18-point deficit and pull away from Pelicans

Even amid the offensive stumbles, though, the defense mostly remained locked in. And once shots started to fall at the other end, the Pelicans simply had no answer, as the Celtics ultimately flipped that 18-point deficit into a 104-92 win.

Two 3-pointers slammed off the backboard and a third was an air ball. The bench was held scoreless for the game’s first 32 minutes. The Celtics fell behind by 18 points, and the fans were growing impatient.

The Celtics and Pelicans had a rare 12:30 p.m. start Monday, and at the start Boston appeared to be still stuck in a slumber.

Jayson Tatum, who was just 2 for 7 and scored 6 points in the first half, began to aggressively and successfully attack the basket in the second and finished with 27 points despite not hitting a 3-pointer. Dennis Schroder and Jaylen Brown added 23 points apiece for the Celtics (23-22), who pushed back above .500 for the first time since they were 13-12 on Dec. 7.

The Celtics were without two of their top defensive players in Marcus Smart (COVID-19 protocol) and Robert Williams (personal reasons), but they held the Pelicans to 41.4 percent shooting and 63 total points over the final three quarters.

Schroder hit a 3-pointer with 32.4 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Celtics their first lead of the game, 69-67, and then Tatum took over at the start of the fourth, when he hit a jumper, attacked for a 3-point play, and came up with a steal and dunk that stretched the lead to 80-71.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics fell behind, 17-6, before going on a 10-0 run that was sparked by a pair of Grant Williams 3-pointers. But that momentum did not last, and the end of the first quarter was a disaster. The Celtics committed six turnovers over the final 3:09 and fell behind, 29-18.

▪ It’s quite difficult to score when your team is not even taking shots. The Celtics’ drought stretched well into the second period, as they scored just 2 points over a stretch of 6:45. They probably were fortunate that their deficit did not balloon beyond 18 points. The offense, quite simply, was hard to watch.

▪ The bench players pressed into action in the first half certainly did not pick up the slack. The reserves were scoreless over the first two quarters, shooting a combined 0 for 8. Despite all of the struggles, though, the Celtics closed the first half with a 15-4 run and pulled within 46-39 at the break. The first bench points came when Josh Richardson scored inside with 2:26 left in the third.

