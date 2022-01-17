EMass boys’ basketball: Winchester’s Philip Sughrue headlines Players of the Week

Florian Kuechen, Newton North — In consecutive narrow wins over Bay State Conference rival Needham last Tuesday and Friday, the 6-foot-6 senior forward totaled 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 blocks.

John Monexant, Everett — The senior point guard averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assist, and 3.7 steals in Greater Boston League wins over Somerville (69-23) and 2019 co-state champion Lynn English (64-38) this past week.

Sam Orcutt, Medford — The junior totaled 33 points with 20 rebounds in Greater Boston League wins over Somerville (66-37) and Chelsea (63-53) .