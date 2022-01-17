EMass boys’ basketball: Winchester’s Philip Sughrue headlines Players of the Week

Florian Kuechen, Newton North — In consecutive narrow wins over Bay State Conference rival Needham last Tuesday and Friday, the 6-foot-6 senior forward totaled 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 blocks.
John Monexant, Everett — The senior point guard averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assist, and 3.7 steals in Greater Boston League wins over Somerville (69-23) and 2019 co-state champion Lynn English (64-38) this past week.
Sam Orcutt, Medford — The junior totaled 33 points with 20 rebounds in Greater Boston League wins over Somerville (66-37) and Chelsea (63-53) .
Luke Rinaldi, Dover-Sherborn — The Raiders squeaked out a 70-68 Tri-Valley win over Medfield in double overtime Friday thanks in part to Rinaldi’s 19 points. The senior dropped 30 points with 7 rebounds in a 69-65 win over Hopkinton Tuesday.
Philip Sughrue, Winchester — The senior guard provided a huge all-around performance (16 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks) to lift his squad in a 59-42 Middlesex League win over Reading Friday. Sughrue also had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 steals in a 74-61 win over Stoneham Tuesday.