As football coach and AD, Rocky Carzo was a revered and visionary leader at Tufts

And the veteran leader, who served as Tufts football coach from 1966-73, was always willing to impart his wisdom onto the next generation.

Current head coach Jay Civetti said Carzo was typically in his office over the past decade despite officially retiring as athletic director in 1999.

Even retirement couldn’t keep Rocco “Rocky” Carzo away from the Tufts football program he loved.

“Rocky was one of the first people to come say hello and welcome me to Tufts,” said Civetti, a former all-conference lineman at NESCAC rival Trinity who was promoted to head coach at Tufts in 2011.

“He was someone who really bled Brown and Blue. Every day as you were coming and leaving, he was still working in his office at the top of the stairs. He was someone with a wealth of knowledge who serves as a great example of how to take care of people and focus on the important things in our profession.”

Carzo, who died Sunday at age 89, served as Tufts athletic director from 1973-99. A member of the National Association of College Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame, he was inducted into the Tufts Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural Class of 2018.

Originally from Woodlyn, Pa., Carzo played fullback at Delaware from 1950-53, then coached at Cal-Berkeley alongside future NFL legends Marv Levy and Bill Walsh.

At Tufts, he worked tirelessly to expand the athletic facilities and the opportunities available to student-athletes.

“He was all about his players,” Civetti said. “I didn’t know him while he was coaching, but learning about his legacy and the relationships he had, he was about setting high standards and demanding excellence, but at the same time about taking care of kids.”

“It was about gaining exposure and providing life-changing experiences for the different types of people he was able to bring to Tufts, and the people that came to his programs.”

Carzo earned the College Hall of Fame Distinguished American Award from the National Football Foundation in 1996. He served a term as vice president of NCAA Division 3 athletics and was one of the inaugural winners of the Director of the Year award from the National Association of College Directors of Athletics in 1999. He was the 1998 recipient of the George C. Carens Award from the New England Football Writers for lifetime contributions.

In retirement, Carzo published the first book on Tufts athletics, “Jumbo Footprints: A History of Tufts Athletics from 1852-1999,” which detailed how the game between Harvard and Tufts in 1875 was the first football contest played under true American football rules, whereas earlier games involving Rutgers, Princeton, and Columbia used a combination of rugby, soccer, and football rules.

From the genesis of the game to the cutting edge of strategies in the 21st century, Carzo continued to consume football knowledge.

“He was as old school as they come, but at the same time, he was always trying to learn new things,” said Civetti.

“He was less about the X’s and O’s — although he was passionate about it — and more about truly understanding the strategy of the game of football.

“He would never miss a game and would pop into our sessions almost every day. It doesn’t seem like he ever wasn’t in the office.

“He’s very present, and very much on the sidelines with us all the time.”