Mike Loughnane proves unstoppable for No. 1 BC High boys in win over No. 5 Mansfield

Loughnane poured in 41 points as top-ranked BC High pulled away from No. 5 Mansfield, 87-65, in a nonleague showdown Monday evening in Dorchester.

After a torrid 23-point first half for BC High senior Mike Loughnane, Mansfield began doubling the 6-foot-4 guard on every possession. It didn’t do too much to slow him or the Eagles down.

“It started pretty bad, I threw up a few floaters and turnovers,” Loughnane said of Mansfield’s pressure on defense.

“As I got into it more, the wings started coming up, I was able to throw more direct passes at them and that definitely helped us get into our offense.”

The game started with a frenetic pace — both teams looked to run in transition and Loughnane scored 13 of BC High’s 18 first-quarter points. Despite the quick start from the Eagles (6-0), the Hornets (7-1) held a one-point edge at the end of the first.

“We want to go up and down,” BC High coach Bill Loughnane said. “We’re pretty athletic. Our kids like playing that type of basketball. We were hoping to get in a game that would go up and down.”

The Eagles kept the pace up in the second quarter, but their defense shined as they forced Mansfield into errors. The strong defensive quarter was headlined by a Loughnane close-out block on a 3-point attempt and subsequent pull-up jumper on the break. BC High led by 10 at the half.

“Against a team like Mansfield that moves the ball so well, I thought our defense was good,” Bill Loughnane said. “They hit shots, but they always hit shots.”

In the second half the Eagles expanded the cushion, despite the constant double-teams thrown Loughnane’s way. After a few errors, Loughnane began to find the open man, which was often senior guard Greg Cooper (15 points). Fellow senior Will Doyle scored all of his 11 points in the second half.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors on this team, they know that they can do it, and we expect them to step up,” Bill Loughnane said. “They did a really good job tonight.

Even with the constant double team, Loughnane still managed to find his share of highlight-reel plays in the second half. He hit a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the third then threw down a reverse dunk off a steal in the fourth. The Mansfield defense frustrated Loughnane, but he and the Eagles kept their composure to put the game away in the second half.

“We’re a team that can play with anyone,” Mike Loughnane said. “We play a really hard schedule, and we love that. We like to get up for games like this. These are the games we practice for and want to play for.”

Austin Prep 76, Maimonides 56 — Senior Thomas Skeffington (18 points, 11 rebounds), sophomore Will Cacciatore (17 points, 8 rebounds), and freshman Dylan Sigsbury (15 points) each scored in double figures for the Cougars (5-2) in the nonleague win.

Burlington 97, Arlington 72 — Shane Mahoney scored 23 points to lead the Red Devils (7-3), who converted 24 3-pointers as a team in the Middlesex League win.

Carver 57, Mashpee 38 — A triple-double from Charlie Condon (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) propelled the Crusaders (6-2-0) to a South Shore League win.

Foxborough 70, Abington 65 — Dylan Gordon scored a game-high 27 points and Alex Penders added 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Warriors (2-3) in the nonleague win. Tommy Fanara paced the Green Wave with 17 points.

North Reading 87, Rockport 44 — A 24-point performance from senior guard Cody Cannalonga helped the Hornets (4-3) pick up the Cape Ann League win.

St. Sebastian’s 93, Nobles 60 — Junior guard Trevor Mullin poured in a season-high 34 points for the Arrows.

Girls’ basketball

Austin Prep 50, Ipswich 39 — Junior Morginn Kotchian led the way with 17 points and eighth grader Brooke Voica added 9 points in a nonleague win for the Cougars.

Carver 68, Mashpee 56 — Havannah Pina, Ashleigh Johnson, and Abby Johnson chipped in 18 points apiece in a balanced effort for the Crusaders (5-1, 3-0) in the South Shore win.

Pentucket 74, Amesbury 47 — Sophomore guard Gabby Bellacqua scored a team-high 21 points and junior guard Alyssa Thompson added 10 points to pace Pentucket (7-2) to the Cape Ann win.

Reading 45, Stoneham 23 — Jackie Malley tossed in 20 points and Brooke Pulpi added 10 for the Rockets (8-3) in the Middlesex League win.

Weymouth 46, Milton 27 — Megan Doyle led the Wildcats (6-3) to a Bay State Conference victory with 12 points and 12 rebounds over Milton.

Woburn 44, Watertown 39 — Jenna Taylor’s 19 points propelled the No. 11 Tanners (8-0) to the Middlesex League win.

