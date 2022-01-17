Nick Souretis gets job done for Mansfield boys’ hockey in OT win over Duxbury in Green Cup

Tied after regulation once again, Souretis found the game on his stick after collecting a rebound in front off a Jake Hemingway offering. This time, he buried it, giving No. 17 Marshfield a 2-1 win 33 seconds into overtime in the 13th Green Cup game between the rivals.

Souretis, now a senior, had a breakaway bid denied in overtime in the 2020 edition of the Green Cup between the Rams and Dragons at Hobomock Arena, a game which Duxbury went on to win in a shootout.

Nick Souretis may not have had a case of déjà vu for the Marshfield boys’ hockey team Monday afternoon, but he recalled an eerily similar situation nearly two years to the date of the last Green Cup against Duxbury.

Advertisement

“It feels pretty sweet,” Souretis said. “Sophomore year I had a breakaway in overtime in the Green Cup that I couldn’t finish, it feels good to finally put it away.”

The stakes for the game have been raised since the Rams (6-3-1, 1-1-1) last met the Dragons (5-3-2, 4-2-1) with the Green Cup on the line, as Marshfield became an official member of the Patriot League in the interim.

That, and the MIAA has made its pilot 4-on-4 overtime program official, meaning the winner from Souretis gave the Rams an extra point in the standings while the Dragons got none.

Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said that he’d been considering a shuffling of lines headed into overtime, but because of Souretis’ abilities on the faceoff dot, kept him on with Hemingway up front and two defensemen back.

The patience paid off, as the Rams were able to win an important game with a cause near and dear to their hearts as a bonus.

Each year, the team hosting the Green Cup gets to donate proceeds from the event to a charity of their choosing. This year, Marshfield elected to donate to Cops for Kids with Cancer in memory of Marshfield resident Danny Sheehan, an 8-year-old boy who passed away from brain cancer in August.

Advertisement

“It was an easy choice,” Connolly said, noting that the Rams have dedicated their season to Sheehan’s memory.

Souretis also had an assist on Marshfield’s goal in regulation, a strike on the power play from Will Doherty at 10:15 of the second period. Reilly Murray evened the game for Duxbury at 10:56 of the third in coach Mike Flaherty’s first Green Cup.

Abington 1, Blue Hills 0 — Sophomore Will Grafton scored the lone goal, with Jake Quinn and Zach Buccigross assisting, and junior Spencer Merrick made 22 saves as the Green Wave (5-5-1) earned the nonleague win at the Canton Ice House.

Danvers 2, Beverly 1 — Senior Jimmy Thibodeau scored the winner in overtime to lift the Falcons (6-3-1) to the Northeastern Conference win at the Essex Sports Center. Aidan Lanphere had the first goal.

Hingham 3, St. Mary’s 2 — Paul Dzavik, Chase McKenna, and Charlie Even netted goals for the fourth-ranked Harbormen (8-3) in the nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena.

Norwell 3, Dartmouth 0 — Quinn Devin posted his first varsity shutout for the Clippers (6-1), who got goals from Jack Coyle, Kevin Leary and Timmy Ward in the nonleague win at The Bog in Kingston.

Scituate 3, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Led by Cole Coyne’s shutout and goals from Ben Whitman, Dan Brown and Teagen Pratt, the Sailors (7-3) earned the Patriot League win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Advertisement

Woburn 2, Watertown 1 — Jack McEleney and Larry Parece staked the Tanners (5-4-1) to an early lead with goals in the Middlesex League win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Austin Prep 3, Natick 1 — Senior captain Isabel Hulse (Newburyport) scored and added an assist in a nonleague win for the top-ranked Cougars (11-0) at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Belmont 3, Wakefield 2 — Sophomore Lola Rocci scored 53 seconds into overtime, lifting the Marauders (5-4) to a Middlesex League win at Skip Viglirolo Rink. Junior captain Lily Duffy added a goal and an assist in the win.

Brookline 7, Leominster 1 — Caroline Driscoll and Bea Palmer each netted three goals, and Graycen Davis added a goal and two assists in a nonleague win for the Warriors (6-4-0) at Wallace Civic Center.

Central Catholic 2, Stoneham/Wilmington 1 — Senior Megan Malolepszy scored both goals and freshman Cara Kuczek made 28 saves for the Raiders (6-1) in a nonleague win at Stoneham Arena.

Dedham 3, Ursuline 2 — Emily McHugh scored both goals for Ursuline in a nonleague defeat at Jim Roche Community Arena.

Duxbury 8, Marshfield 0 — Junior McKenna Colella erupted for four goals – including three in the second period – powering the Dragons (9-0-2) past the Rams (2-5) in Green Cup action at Hobomock Arenas. Ayla Abban, Lily Sparrow, Maddie Greenwood, and Cammy Holloway also scored, and Anna McGinty and Carina Perry combined for a shutout in net. Colella converted early to put Duxbury ahead, 1-0, through one. She then helped the Dragons extend their lead to 5-0 through two, and her teammates took care of the rest.

Advertisement

Hingham 1, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Lilly Steiner and Brenna Moynihan set up Caroline Doherty for the winner to lift the No. 18 Harborwomen (5-4) past second-ranked NDA-Hingham (4-1-2) in the nonleague matchup at Pilgrim Arena. In the first meeting on Dec. 29, in the championship game of the Tenney Cup at The Bog, John Findley-coached NDA had prevailed over his brother, Tom, and Hingham, 4-1.

Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 3, Longmeadow 2 — Sophomore Cammy Shanteler of Mansfield scored twice and junior Mya Waryas of Foxborough added a goal in a nonleague win at Foxborough Sports Center for the Warriors (1-4).

Methuen/Tewksbury 8, Masconomet 1 — Methuen/Tewksbury coach Sarah (Oteri) Doucette earned her 100th career win in the nonleague contest at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Needham 5, Auburn 0 — Senior captains Maddie Ledbury and Maeve Hymovitz each scored and added an assist in a nonleague win for the Rockets (6-1-2) at Horgan Rink.

Nobles 1, Loomis Chaffee 1 — Emmy O’Leary scored the tying goal for Nobles (6-0) with 2:50 left in overtime against Loomis Chafee.

Peabody 8, Medford 1 — Senior captain Catherine Sweeney (1 goal, 2 assists) and freshman Shirley Whitmore (2 goals) helped the No. 9 Tanners (5-2-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink. Senior Lauryn Millar and freshman Alexa Pepper each scored their first goal of the season in the victory.

Advertisement

Reading 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior captain Maddie Rzepka scored and contributed an assist in a nonleague win at Burbank Arena for the Rockets (4-2).

Sandwich 6, Plymouth 1 — Junior captain Sophia Visceglio made 23 saves, backstopping the No. 6 Blue Knights (7-0) to a nonleague win at Armstrong Arena. Sophomore Meghan Barrett, freshman Emma Itri, junior captain Sydney Sawyer, junior Makena Clark, eighth-grader Khloe Schultz, and sophomore Adrianna Kelsch all scored in the victory.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 5, Norwell 1 — Junior Shea Kelleher (1 goal, 2 assists), sophomore Caitlin Dilley (1 goal, 1 assist), and senior Bridget Cardarelli (1 goal, 1 assist) paced Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (5-4) to a Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Woburn 5, Watertown 0 — Senior ML Pineros (1 goal, 2 assists) sparked the No. 11 Tanners (5-2-1) to the Middlesex League win at John Ryan Arena.

Cam Kerry, Nate Weitzer, Emma Healy, Vitoria Poejo, and Olivia Nolan contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.



