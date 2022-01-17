NFL Draft 2022: Patriots to pick 21st; see the order as we know it now

The Patriots will officially have the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This year will mark the fifth time the organization has had the 21st pick under coach Bill Belichick. Three of the previous four selections are certainly recognizable names: defensive end Chandler Jones out of Syracuse (2012), running back Laurence Maroney out of Minnesota (2006), and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork out of Miami (2004).

Other famous No. 21 picks include wide receiver Randy Moss (1998). The most recent selections are defensive end Kwity Paye (Colts, 2021), wide receiver Jalen Reagor (Eagles, 2020), and defensive back Darnell Savage (Packers, 2019).