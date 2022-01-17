NFL Draft 2022: Patriots to pick 21st; see the order as we know it now

The Patriots will officially have the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
This year will mark the fifth time the organization has had the 21st pick under coach Bill Belichick. Three of the previous four selections are certainly recognizable names: defensive end Chandler Jones out of Syracuse (2012), running back Laurence Maroney out of Minnesota (2006), and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork out of Miami (2004).
Other famous No. 21 picks include wide receiver Randy Moss (1998). The most recent selections are defensive end Kwity Paye (Colts, 2021), wide receiver Jalen Reagor (Eagles, 2020), and defensive back Darnell Savage (Packers, 2019).
Advertisement
New England’s current top needs are at linebacker, wide receiver, and cornerback.
The Patriots, as of now, are expected to have a total of five picks, with also a second-rounder, third-rounder, fourth-rounder, and sixth-rounder. They could earn an extra third-rounder in both 2022 and 2023 if another team hires one of their assistant coaches or executives who is from a minority group as a head coach or general manager.
The draft is scheduled to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Here’s the rest of the draft order as it stands:
1. Jaguars (3-14)
2. Lions (3-13-1)
3. Texans (4-13)
4. New York Jets (4-13)
5. New York Giants (4-13)
6. Panthers (5-11)
7. Giants (via Bears, 6-11)
8. Falcons (7-10)
9. Broncos (7-10)
10. Jets (via Seahawks, 7-10)
11. Washington (7-10)
12. Vikings (8-9)
13. Browns (8-9)
14. Ravens (8-9)
15. Eagles (via Dolphins, 9-8)
16. Eagles (via Colts, 9-8)
17. Chargers (9-8)
18. Saints (9-8)
19. Eagles (9-8)
20. Steelers (9-7-1)
21. Patriots (10-7)
22. Raiders (10-7)
23. Cardinals (11-6) (not clinched)
24. Cowboys (12-5) (not clinched)
Teams left: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Packers, Buccaneers, Bengals, Titans, Bills, Chiefs,
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.