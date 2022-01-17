Patriots leading receiver Jakobi Meyers, set to be a restricted free agent, wants to stay with team

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers didn’t hesitate when asked if he wants to be back in New England next season.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better, as a player, a person — all of it,” Meyers said. “I think about my first day in the league and just where I was mentally, I just wasn’t who I am today. I just feel like I’m a much better player, a much better man. When you got a situation like that, it’s something you want to hold on to.”

Meyers, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019, is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. He can negotiate with any team, but New England will have the opportunity to match any offer.

The Patriots also could place a first- or second-round tender on Meyers, which means they would receive draft compensation if he signs with another club. A first-round tender is expected to be worth $5.6 million, while a second-round tender is projected to be $3.986 million.

If Meyers signs the tender, he will earn that salary for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

Meyers, 25, hopes his performance is a compelling case for him to stay. He played in every game and finished the season as New England’s top receiver, with 83 receptions for 866 yards and he had two touchdowns.

“At the end of the day, all I can do is control what I can control,” Meyers said. “I felt like I did that to the best of my ability this season, just trying to go out there and play hard and play tough. The rest of that is in somebody else’s hands. There’s nothing that I can really stress about right now. I’m just excited about whatever opportunity comes my way. I’m going to attack it head on.”

Buried on the depth chart to start his career, Meyers broke out as a reliable pass-catcher after Julian Edelman suffered a season-ending knee injury last year. Meyers has emerged as an important piece in New England’s passing attack.

Meyers expressed excitement about the prospect of continuing to work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the offense. Fellow wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is under contract for the next two seasons, while Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry are under contract for just the upcoming year.

“I’m really excited for next year, seeing the guys get another year under their belt in the system,” Meyers said. “Because I just know what it did for me, being here for one year and then two years and three. Just seeing everybody get that time in the offense, as we all grow together, I think it’ll be really exciting.”

Karras gives Wrentham a shoutout

Offensive lineman Ted Karras took time out of his final news conference of the season to thank the town of Wrentham.

“They made me feel very welcome this year,” he said Monday. “From my neighbors on Lake Archer to the people that run Parker’s Pub and the Gavel [Public House] and St. Mary’s [Catholic] Church, it’s just a great town and a very unique situation for me on a one-year deal to come in and feel very welcome.”

Karras, who is 29 in March, returned to New England this season after a brief stint in Miami. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Patriots have some decisions to make on the offensive line, with starting right tackle Trent Brown also set to become an unrestricted free agent. Karras appeared in all 17 games, starting 13 at left guard.

“I always would love to come back,” he said. “This isn’t the time to make any decisions. I know that the organization is going to look at everything. Whatever happens, happens. I understand it’s a business. I obviously love being here and love the people here. I think I fit in well. But that’s a long way off for now.”

Mayo to meet with Broncos

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will kick off his head-coaching interviews Wednesday, meeting with the Broncos.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon also will interview for the position Wednesday. Others in the mix include Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Mayo, who just completed his third season on coach Bill Belichick’s staff, has garnered interest for multiple openings this coaching cycle. Both the Texans and Raiders also have issued interview requests.

If a team hired Mayo to be head coach, the Patriots will receive two third-round draft picks because of a newly adopted resolution to the Rooney Rule.

Mayo isn’t the only Patriot with a busy week. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf will interview with the Bears Tuesday and with the Vikings Thursday for their general manager openings.

Six signed to future contracts

The Patriots signed six players to futures contracts: wide receivers Tre Nixon, Malcolm Perry, and Kristian Wilkerson; kicker Quinn Nordin; running back Devine Ozigbo; and offensive lineman Will Sherman. All except Perry finished the season on the practice squad . . . The Patriots activated cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Both players missed Saturday’s wild-card game in Buffalo.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.