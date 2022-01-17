Raiders oust GM Mike Mayock after three seasons

The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.

The Raiders announced the move Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati, 26-19.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the team said in a statement.