Texas synagogue hostage taker had ‘mental health issues,’ brother in UK says

His brother, Gulbar Akram, described him in a telephone interview as a deeply troubled man who had grown distant from his family members in recent years.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in northwestern England, was killed after an 11-hour standoff with the police and law enforcement officers at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, near Fort Worth, the FBI said.

The British man named by the FBI as the person who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue Saturday had serious mental health issues and arguably should not have been able to travel to America at all, his brother said in an interview Monday.

Advertisement

“He had mental health issues,” his brother said in the interview. “It’s well known, everybody in the town knows, he has mental health issues.”

He did not provide further details.

British authorities, including the Greater Manchester Police and the Home Office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gulbar Akram said he was on the phone with his brother, who went by the name Faisal, as the FBI and authorities in Texas tried to negotiate with him during the standoff Saturday. He described a tense and emotional conversation with his brother, whom he said he had tried to talk into releasing the hostages and turning himself in as the standoff dragged on into the evening.

After all the hostages were released, Faisal Akram died, although authorities have not provided details of how.

Gulbar Akram said he did not believe that his brother held antisemitic or racist beliefs, and that he had a recording of a phone call to his brother when he was in the synagogue, in which he referred to the hostages as “four beautiful Jews.”

Akram said he was with authorities at a station in Manchester on Saturday and was watching the episode through the police surveillance feed there.

Advertisement

“I was in the incident room with terrorism police, with the negotiators, liaising with the FBI, who were in touch with Washington,” he said. “Everybody was connected in that room, right?”

“We watched him release the first hostage,” Akram said, describing how an hour later, he watched as the other three hostages were released through the fire door.

Gulbar Akram said the last time he saw his brother was three months ago, at the funeral for another of their brothers, who had died from complications from the coronavirus. Since then, his brother’s mental state had further deteriorated, Akram said.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind,” Akram said, adding that he did not believe that his brother had any previous connections to the Texas area where the synagogue is.

Akram said his brother had been known to the counterterrorism police in Britain but did not provide details.