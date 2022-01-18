Attempts at hangout comedy fall short in ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” is a strange and disappointing twist on the “How I Met Your Mother” formula. Tonally, it’s a clumsy blend of obvious rom-com tropes, strained efforts to be racy and current (sex-toy jokes! Tinder jokes!), forced character types, and, in a very poor decision by all involved, laugh track cackles.

Hilary Duff stars as single photographer Sophie, whose love life is at the center of the story; she’s the Ted Mosby from the original series. Kim Cattrall plays her in 2050, narrating the show to her son on a video call — although to me, she and Duff don’t seem even distantly related. (One is sugar, the other spice.) Older Sophie begins the show with an explanation of how she met her cozy group of friends back in 2022, in one of the more careless ensemble setups I’ve seen for a hangout comedy, and we’re quickly thrown into their banter, much of which takes place in the bar owned by group member Sid (Suraj Sharma). Cue every hangout-sitcom move you’ve ever seen, this time with a newly single lesbian (Tien Tran) and a loud, idiotic British aristocrat (Tom Ainsley) who has abandoned his fortune to be with Sophie’s roommate (Francia Raisa). Each character is given 20 versions of the same joke.

I found myself cringing a lot during the first four episodes made available for review, hoping things would improve as the writers and actors found a rhythm. But joke after joke tanked, the ensemble — including the usually smooth Chris Lowell (“GLOW”) — never seemed to strike an easy chemistry, and the romantic dynamics bashed me over the head. “How I Met Your Mother” was outstanding on all those fronts, until the final two or so seasons, but the show that has been created in its image (by different people)? As Ted and Robin from the original might say with salutes, it’s a Major Miscalculation and a General Bummer.

