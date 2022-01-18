More Mass. taxpayers could be impacted by so-called ‘millionaires tax’

Far more than nearly 20,000 taxpayers will eventually feel the pinch from the proposed surcharge on higher earners that will go before Massachusetts voters in November. That’s the word from the Pioneer Institute, which issued a report on Tuesday taking issue with figures used by the state Department of Revenue that purportedly show the impact of the tax surcharge, also known as the “millionaires tax.” Pioneer, a libertarian-leaning think tank, says as many as nearly 65,000 taxpayers in the state could be affected at some point over a nine-year period if voters approve the extra 4 percentage point surcharge on annual earnings over $1 million, on top of the existing 5 percent income tax. The issue, according to Pioneer, is that the widely cited DOR number is based on how many taxpayers would be affected in any given year. Pioneer argues that many affected taxpayers would be retirees and small-business owners that would pay the tax as a one-time event, such as the sale of a business or real estate, as opposed to earning more than $1 million every year. — JON CHESTO

SPORTS WAGERING

First weekend of online betting drew gamblers in N.Y. state

New Yorkers flooded into online sports betting in the first weekend it was legal to do so in the state. DraftKings, FanDuel, a division of Flutter Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive, and Caesars Sportsbook, owned by Caesars Entertainment, took in $150 million in wagers from over 650,000 player accounts since the online sports betting operations were allowed to commence operations in New York on Jan. 8, state officials said on Tuesday. New York state expects to bring in $249 million in revenue from mobile sports betting in fiscal year 2022 and $357 million in fiscal 2023, according to budget documents released Tuesday. By fiscal year 2027, the state expects to bring in $518 million a year in mobile sports revenue. Sports betting operators have agreed to pay the state a 51 percent tax rate for 10 years. The revenue the state brings in will be spent on addressing problem gambling, youth sports programs, and education. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Former digital editor for New York Post accuses former boss of sexual harassment

The top digital editor at the New York Post claimed in a lawsuit that her former boss, Col Allan, subjected her to sexual harassment for years and at one point propositioned her while he was running the News Corp. publication. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York federal court by Michelle Gotthelf, claims the harassment continued even after Allan retired as editor in chief in 2016 and when he returned as a consultant who effectively supervised her. She said the Post brushed off her complaints about his behavior. Gotthelf says she told Keith Poole, who became editor-in-chief of the New York Post Group a year ago, about the harassment in November and that she was fired two months later. The Post announced on Tuesday that Gotthelf had left the company Jan. 15. In a statement provided to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for the Post called the allegations “meritless.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RENTALS

Airbnb CEO to live in various locations for a few months

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is walking the talk of his “golden age of travel,” saying that he’ll be “living on Airbnb” and staying in different locations for the next few months. Chesky, who announced his plans in a Twitter thread Tuesday, has been vocal about the pandemic changing the nature of travel as employees gain more flexibility to work from anywhere. Long-term stays, or those that are more than one month, were the company’s fastest-growing category during the third quarter and accounted for 20 percent of the nights booked. In November, Airbnb announced new tools to accommodate the work-from-anywhere lifestyle, including the option to search for listings up to a year in advance and verified Internet speeds. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs profit takes a hit due to higher pay

Goldman Sachs said its fourth-quarter profits fell by 13 percent from a year earlier, largely due to the bank preparing to pay out hefty pay packages to its well-compensated employees. It’s the latest sign that wages are increasing sharply, particularly on Wall Street. Most of the major banks who have reported their results so far have indicated plans to pay employees more in the upcoming year. The New York-based investment bank earned a profit of $3.94 billion, or $10.81 a share. That’s down from $4.51 billion, or $12.08 a share, in the same period a year earlier. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

VIDEO

YouTube curtails production of premium television shows

YouTube is cutting its investment in original programming, ending a six-year experiment with making premium television shows under veteran entertainment executive Susanne Daniels. YouTube will still fund original programming for kids and Black creators, and it will honor existing commitments, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. But the business is redirecting other spending to Shorts, a feature designed to rival TikTok, and live shopping. Daniels will leave YouTube on March 1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

US sellers get access to Chinese online retailer

JD.com Inc., China’s biggest online retailer, and Canadian e-commerce service Shopify announced a strategic cooperation Tuesday to give independent US merchants access to JD.com’s 550 million customers. The companies said the tie-up would allow US brands to start selling in China in three to four weeks compared with up to a year typically required to launch cross-border sales. The service will take advantage of JD’s network of 1,300 warehouse and 200,000 delivery personnel in China, the companies said. They said it will provide translation and other support. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PAYMENTS

‘Buy now, pay later’ option added to Verifone devices

Affirm Holdings has reached a deal to put its “buy now, pay later” options on millions of Verifone payment devices and online checkout systems. The agreement will allow retailers to give consumers in the United States access to Affirm’s offerings, including biweekly and monthly payments, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The firms plan to eventually expand their partnership worldwide. “Buy now, pay later” options have grown in popularity in recent years, fueled in part by startups such as Affirm and Afterpay Ltd. Affirm, led by chief executive Max Levchin, agreed to a deal with Amazon last year to help customers finance their purchases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

UK latest to experiment with a four-day work week

The dream of spending less time at work without a pay cut is about to become a reality for more employees. The UK pilot of a four-day work week will begin in June with about 30 companies that have so far signed up for the trial. The six-month long program will see firms allowing staff to work 32 hours per week while leaving their compensation and benefits unchanged. Companies may ask staff to spread the 32 hours over five days. The pilot in the UK is one of several worldwide being run by 4 Day Week Global, which advocates for the shorter week. Similar programs are set to start in the United States and Ireland, with more planned for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Ryle said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS