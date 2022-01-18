In the big top and the kitchen, T Lawrence-Simon takes leaps of faith

The Somerville resident, a longtime circus performer and coach, briefly left that high-wire act for another in the summer of 2019 when he was a contestant on the “Great Chocolate Showdown,” a Food Network Canada cooking competition show. Lawrence-Simon had started baking as an outlet for relaxation a few years ago, and jumped at the opportunity to appear on the show after a casting agent contacted him on Instagram.

The eight-episode show, which premieres in the states on The CW on Jan. 29, inspired Lawrence-Simon to get serious about dessert-making. He started Cirque du Soufflé, a one-man online chocolate and pastry business, during the lockdown of the summer of 2020. He crafts different chocolate bars depending on the season — upcoming Valentine’s Day bars will be cake-themed, with strawberry cheesecake and Black Forest offerings — and bespoke cakes.

A circus-themed cake made by Somerville baker and circus coach T Lawrence-Simon. T Lawrence-Simon

But don’t think his new love for baking means he’s said goodbye to the big top. The burgeoning candyman is still a senior coach at Esh Circus Arts in Somerville. “I usually go to my kitchen, work all day, go to school and teach all night, and repeat,” he said. “They’re both really just outlets for creativity and wondering what’s possible and pushing myself to see how far I can go.”

For the first year of Cirque du Soufflé, he made all of his confections at home, but now he rents a kitchen space. In addition to his rotating chocolate bars and cakes, he cooks up bon-bon boxes, hot cocoa mixes, and an “afternoon tea service” with bite-size pastries like macarons and madeleines.

“I’m really bad at doing something more than once, because I constantly like tweaking things and I get bored creatively,” he said, adding that every collection sells out. One consistent offering is the Yuzu Krunch bar — a play on a Crunch Bar, with brown crisped rice in a blend of milk chocolate and yuzu, an East Asian citrus — the first member of the shop’s permanent “Center Ring Collection.”

“In circus, I’ve spent 14 years figuring out what [are] the most intriguing things and challenging things and courageous things that the human body can do,” he said. “Now, with chocolate, what is the most unusual, what is the most delicious, or the most inspiring flavors or textures or experiences that I can give people?”

A dark and ruby chocolate bar with Ceylon cinnamon and hibiscus kissed sugar from last year's Cirque du Soufflé Valentine's Day collection. T Lawrence-Simon

In both of his professions, he said, perfection is not the goal. “I care that I took the audience somewhere and I helped them feel something,” he said. “Food is just experiencing that whole thing in a different way.”

He said his sales are a combination of local orders and customers who saw him on the show — “I’m a hit in Canada,” he said with a laugh. He’s hoping the local airing of the “Great Chocolate Showdown” will boost domestic sales. We won’t spoil just how far he gets in the competition, but let’s just say you can expect to see a lot of him.

His dream, he said, is to have a physical storefront for Cirque du Soufflé — he’s eyeing a possible Bow Market-style development in Winter Hill. For now, though, he’s focused on releasing his Valentine’s Day collection and booking cake reservations for the summer. And, of course, four nights a week, you can find the part-time ringmaster teaching aerial hoop, trapeze, and silks, flying through the air with the greatest of ease.

“Everyone’s like, ‘so are you leaving circus?’ And who’s saying I can’t do both?” he said. “Because I sure am not.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com